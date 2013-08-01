* ECB, British central bank follow Fed in leaving policy
unchanged
* Chinese, euro zone and U.S. data points to growth
* Dollar rises from six-week low, euro and yen fall
* S&P 500 closes above 1,700 for the first time
NEW YORK, Aug 1 Shares, the dollar and crude oil
all rallied sharply on Thursday, with the benchmark S&P 500
stock index closing above 1,700 for the first time, as central
banks in the euro zone and Britain joined the Federal Reserve in
keeping easy monetary policies intact.
The European Central Bank and the Bank of England both ended
policy meetings by leaving interest rates at record lows, a day
after the Fed said the U.S. economy still needed its support and
avoided any mention of a change to its stimulus measures.
The promise of abundant liquidity came as data showed U.S.
manufacturing picked up sharply in July, with one measure
pointing to the highest growth in two years. The U.S. data
echoed reports showing euro zone industrial activity picking up
for the first time in two years, greater stability in China's
factory sector and a surge in British production.
"Bottom line, it's still free money everywhere - whether it
is in the U.S., the Bank of England, the ECB - they are all
saying the same thing and everyone is kind of loving it," said
Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham,
New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 128.48
points, or 0.83 percent, at 15,628.02. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 21.14 points, or 1.25 percent, at 1,706.87.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 49.37 points, or 1.36
percent, at 3,675.74.
The better outlook encouraged investors back into riskier
assets, lifting MSCI's world equity index 1
percent and sending U.S. crude up 2.5 percent to $107.70 a
barrel.
The spate of good news increased optimism that Friday's July
U.S. payrolls report will show another solid rise in employment.
However, traders said a strong jobs report would increase
the likelihood the Fed could begin scaling back its stimulus in
September - a move that could hurt the gains in equities and
commodities, although it would support the dollar.
"(Friday's) jobs number and unemployment remains to be
seen," said Stephen J. Carl, head equity trader at The Williams
Capital Group. "Any surprise could lead to a possible change in
sentiment."
But on Thursday, the dollar index, which tracks the
greenback against a basket of major currencies, gained 1.1
percent to 82.341. Though still not far from a six-week
low touched on Wednesday after the Fed's policy announcement,
the dollar jumped as investors took the data as a sign of steady
improvement in the U.S. economy.
Employment outside the farming sector is forecast to rise
by 184,000 in July, according to economists polled by Reuters.
The euro slipped 0.7 percent to trade at $1.3207, off
Wednesday's six-week high of $1.3344. The dollar rose 1.6
percent against the yen.
CHINA STABILIZING
The encouraging China manufacturing data, along with some
strong corporate earnings and the central bank actions, combined
to lift European shares 1.1 percent.
Earlier, after the improvement in China's official
industrial activity survey eased concerns of a sharp slowdown in
the world's second-largest economy, Japan's Nikkei jumped 2.5
percent for its biggest one-day gain in three weeks.
In fixed income markets, U.S. Treasuries prices extended
losses after the Institute for Supply Management's factory
report. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down
31/32, sending its yield to 2.7041 percent.
German Bund futures fell 0.1 percent to 142.26.
Spot gold fell 0.9 percent to $1,322.49 an ounce
after the U.S. data sent the dollar higher.