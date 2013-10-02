* No end in sight to U.S. government shutdown
* Surprisingly weak U.S. private jobs report also weighs
* Euro at 8-month high; ECB holds rates; Italian crisis
eases
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 2 Global equity markets and the
dollar fell on Wednesday as the U.S. government shutdown entered
its second day and as data showed U.S. private employers added
fewer jobs than expected last month.
Although equities rose on Tuesday on hopes the first partial
shutdown of the U.S. government in 17 years would be
short-lived, one day later concerns about the economic impact
grew as no signs emerged of an end to the budget standoff in
Washington.
Market volatility will likely increase the longer the
shutdown persists. Investors are also looking for an indication
of how negotiations play out over the looming need to raise the
U.S. government's debt ceiling. The ceiling is far more
important than the shutdown, as it could lead to an
unprecedented default by the United States, though that is
considered unlikely.
"Before the consensus was that any shutdown would be
short-lived. But the positions have hardened over the last few
days," said Susanna Gibbons, a portfolio manager at RBC Global
Asset Management in Minneapolis. "Some increased volatility for
the next couple of weeks would not be surprising."
Data showing U.S. private employers added 166,000 jobs in
September, below forecasts for 180,000 new jobs, added to
investor jitters. The private-sector report has taken on added
significance this week because the government shutdown means
that the monthly payrolls report due on Friday from the Labor
Department may be delayed.
"If the numbers had come up really, really strong, perhaps
people would overlook the problems in Washington. But with the
numbers coming in slightly below expectations, it renews concern
that the recovery could start to peter out," said Rick Meckler,
president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management LLC in
Jersey City, New Jersey.
MSCI's world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 countries, fell 0.13 percent to 384.12 points, one
day after gaining 0.7 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 58.56
points, or 0.39 percent, at 15,133.14. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.13 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,693.87.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.96 points, or 0.08
percent, at 3,815.02.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
regional shares ended 0.7 percent lower at 1,247.14, while the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down
0.5 percent at 2,918.31.
The dollar fell on expectations the shutdown will further
delay the Federal Reserve's plans to scale back its
asset-purchase program.
The head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, Eric
Rosengren, said the government shutdown could further delay cuts
to the bond-purchase program because of the lack of official
data on the economy.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major currencies, fell as low as 79.781, its lowest level
since February. It was last trading at 79.89, down 0.31 percent.
Safe-haven U.S. government debt prices rose. The benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 7/32 in price to
yield 2.6227 percent.
The cost of insuring U.S. government bonds
against default for the next year also rose, bringing the cost
of protecting $10 million of debt to $35,500 - the highest since
Aug. 31 and above the rate for five-year insurance.
Because it usually costs more to buy longer-term default
insurance, the current level is considered a classic sign of
credit stress, reflecting concerns over whether the United
States will be able to raise the federal government's debt limit
in coming weeks.
The euro rose 0.44 percent to $1.3584, after having
hit $1.3606, its highest level since February. The European
Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, holding off any
fresh policy action while it waits to see whether the fragile
euro zone recovery strengthens.
A confidence vote for Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta's
government ended fears that the euro zone's third-largest
economy would be forced into new elections, adding to the
currency's appeal.
Italian shares and bonds both rose as it become clear that
former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi would drop his attempts
to bring down the government, sending Milan's FTSE MIB share
index up as much as 1.8 percent, before closing 0.7
percent higher.
U.S. crude futures led the oil complex higher following a
report that construction of Trans-Canada's Gulf Coast pipeline
would be completed by the end of the month.
Brent crude for November rose $1.25 to settle at
$109.19 a barrel. U.S. crude settled $2.06 higher at
$104.10 a barrel.