By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Oct 8 The U.S. government sold
one-month bills at the highest rate in five years on Tuesday as
anxiety rose over whether the United States will avert a debt
default, while selling accelerated in U.S. stocks, particularly
among those that have run up sharply of late.
With the partial U.S. government shutdown in its second week
and only nine days left for Congress to act before an Oct. 17
U.S. debt ceiling deadline, President Barack Obama said he would
accept a short-term increase to avoid a default.
Yields on short-dated bills maturing in the next few weeks
rose sharply, and the Treasury sold $30 billion in four-week
bills at 0.35 percent, the highest since October 2008. Demand
was at its weakest in four-and-a-half years, as investors have
become concerned about the potential for a missed payment if the
Treasury's borrowing authority is not extended with an increase
in the debt limit.
Selling accelerated on Wall Street, where investors were
pulling back from high-flying stocks, including a number of
social media names, that have outperformed even as the broader
market has come under some pressure on worries about the ongoing
political back-and-forth in Washington.
The one-month T-bill rate rose above the
one-month London interbank offered rate, or LIBOR,
for the first time at least 12 years, according to Reuters data.
"The markets now view lending money to the U.S. for one
month riskier than lending money to a bank for one month," said
Guy LeBas, chief fixed-income strategist with Janney Montgomery
Scott in Philadelphia.
One-month yields were at 0.36 percent, nearing the same
yield as two-year notes, which yielded 0.37 percent.
A survey from J.P. Morgan Securities released on Tuesday showed
investors continued to raise their holdings of longer-dated
Treasuries, in lieu of short-dated bills.
The Treasury Department will sell $30 billion of three-year
notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 84.97 points, or 0.57 percent, at 14,851.27. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 12.42 points, or 0.74 percent,
at 1,663.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 57.70
points, or 1.53 percent, at 3,712.67.
Global stocks as indicated by the 45-country MSCI world
equity index were off 0.5 percent.
As the partial U.S. government shutdown enters a second
week, many investors still believe Republicans and Democrats can
reach deals on the budget and the debt ceiling.
The broad S&P 500 has declined by only about 3 percent from
all-time highs reached in September, as many investors expect a
rally once the budget and debt ceiling fights are resolved.
But worries they may fail were beginning to grow. The CBOE
Volatility Index, a measure of Wall Street's anxiety,
rose to 20.12, up from Tuesday's 19.41 and the first time that
index has hit 20 since June, a sign of rising concern.
"In our opinion markets are a little too complacent. The
downside risks are horrendous if there is no resolution and the
debt ceiling is breached," said Kevin Corrigan, head of credit
at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.
"I'm prepared to step out at any time should it come
crashing down, but for the moment I'm still betting on the
upside," said Andreas Clenow, hedge fund trader and principal of
Zurich-based ACIES Asset Management.
European equities traded lower after ending in negative
territory for three of the last four trading sessions. The broad
FTSE Eurofirst 300 index dipped 0.7 percent.
DOLLAR VULNERABLE
The dollar fell against the perceived safety of the yen to
trade at around 97 yen. It had dropped earlier to 96.55
yen, its lowest since Aug. 12.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency's value
against a basket of currencies,, was flat and within
striking distance of last week's eight-month low of 79.627.
Traders said it remained vulnerable to further selling.
The longer the political deadlock runs, the greater the
expected economic damage and the more likely it becomes that the
Federal Reserve will maintain its stimulus program, which has
flooded global markets with dollars.
The biggest U.S. creditors, China and Japan, have said they
are increasingly worried that the developments in Washington
could wreak havoc on their trillions of dollars of investments
in U.S. Treasury bonds.
"The risk is to the downside for the dollar as long as we
don't have an agreement," said Niels Christensen, currency
strategist at Nordea.
Banks and investors outside the United States were moving to
ensure a steady supply of dollars to cover the critical
mid-October period when the government hits the borrowing limit,
paying sharply higher premiums in the forward foreign exchange
market.
Gold prices rose above $1,327 an ounce as buyers in China,
the second-largest market for bullion after India, returned from
a week-long holiday.
Benchmark Brent crude oil traded above $110 a
barrel, although the gains were expected to be short-lived given
an improved supply outlook and fallout from the U.S. budget
crisis. U.S. crude was up 59 cents at $103.62.