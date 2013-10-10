* Wall St indexes up strongly; European shares also gain
* Dollar up against yen, euro steadies
* Gold extends Wednesday's losses
* Oil higher on kidnapping of Libyan PM
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Oct 10 U.S. stocks were headed for
their best day since the start of the year and yields on
longer-dated Treasuries rose on Thursday after President Barack
Obama agreed to consider a proposal from Republican lawmakers to
avert a historic debt default.
The dollar hit a 2-week high against major currencies before
paring its gains.
A White House official said Obama was willing to look at a
proposal by congressional Republicans to extend the debt ceiling
for six weeks, but insisted that lawmakers also end the 10-day
government shutdown. The plan was presented by House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner to fellow House Republicans
ahead of a meeting they were to hold with the president.
Wall Street's three key stock indexes - the S&P 500, the Dow
and Nasdaq - rose more than 1.5 percent each, heading for their
best day since January 2, when markets began trading for the
year.
U.S. Treasuries yields rose to their highest in more than
two weeks as demand for safe-haven issues fell on views Congress
will reach a deal to raise the debt ceiling before an Oct. 17
deadline. The Treasury later in the day sells $13 billion in new
30-year debt.
The dollar was near a three-week high against most major
currencies by the middle of the European session.
"Hopes among investors are growing that a thaw is starting
to make its presence felt," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief
economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co. in New York.
"Thinking back to December 2012 when the fiscal cliff was
fast approaching, investor confidence was repeatedly battered
following a series of meetings that failed to hammer a positive
outcome. Bottom line, we'll believe it when we see it."
Around 1:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 232.24 points, or 1.57 percent, at
15,035.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 27.12
points, or 1.64 percent, at 1,683.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 71.60 points, or 1.95 percent, at 3,749.38.
The 45-country MSCI stock index was up 1.4
percent, on track to its strongest showing in 3 months.
European stocks also rallied, closing up 1.7
percent for its best performance in a month. On Wednesday,
European equities hit a 1-month low.
SHORT-TERM DEAL?
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits hit a six-month high last week, pressured by the U.S.
government shutdown.
Investors expect Republicans and Democrats to cut a deal to
raise the debt ceiling before next Thursday's deadline, though
each day that passes without an agreement tests their nerves.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said that while the
standoff in Congress was stressing financial markets,
prioritizing government payments just to avoid hitting the debt
limit would be irresponsible.
It is unclear how long a short-term deal would be effective,
but any move to raise the country's $16.7 trillion borrowing
limit would at least stave off a possible default.
"While we are willing to look at any proposal Congress puts
forward to end these manufactured crises, we will not allow a
faction of the Republicans in the House to hold the economy
hostage to its extraneous and extreme political demands," said
the White House official who revealed the Republicans' plan for
a short-term deal.
"Congress needs to pass a clean debt limit increase and a
funding bill to reopen the government," the official said.
The U.S. dollar index rose 0.1 percent against a
basket of currencies. The euro was flat, recovering from
early pressure after French and Italian industrial production
data fell short of market expectations.
Against the yen, the dollar rallied 0.8 percent to 98.10
, up from a two-month low of 96.55 yen hit on Tuesday.
Traders said the dollar rebounded after finding strong support
at its 200-day moving average, currently at 96.82.
NEAR-TERM FUNDING PRESSURE DOWN
Strains on short-term U.S. interest rates and funding
markets eased after running up in the past two sessions.
The current one-month Treasury bill yields traded
at 0.25 percent on Thursday, down from 0.29 percent earlier in
the day and Tuesday's five-year high of 0.36 percent.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 10/32, its yield at 2.6979 percent.
There were few signs of nerves on European bond markets,
however, with German government bonds, typically favored by
risk-sensitive investors, edging lower and higher-yielding euro
zone periphery debt faring better.
As the dollar regained its footing, gold eased 0.7
percent to below $1,300 an ounce, extending Wednesday's near 1
percent decline.
Oil rose on news Libya's prime minister had been seized by
armed gunmen in a Tripoli hotel, although he was later freed.
Brent crude jumped 2.5 percent to $111.74 per barrel
and U.S. crude added 1.7 percent to $103.39.