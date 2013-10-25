* European shares dip from 5-year highs as rally fades
* Euro slips but outlook more positive than dollar's
* U.S. Treasuries prices gain, Fed meeting in focus
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 25 World equity indexes edged down
on Friday but were near five-year highs as strong earnings from
major U.S. technology companies propelled Wall Street to another
day of gains.
The euro dropped from a near two year-high against the
dollar, pressured by a survey showing an unexpected fall in
German business morale.
Though equity markets in Europe and Asia were weaker, U.S.
stocks edged up and the S&P 500 was on track to close at an
all-time high as shares of Amazon surged 8.6 percent and
Microsoft rose 5.5 percent following their quarterly results.
The Dow was also approaching its all-time high, and the
Nasdaq touched its highest level in 13 years.
The S&P 500 has gained 23 percent so far this year, just shy
of its 23.5 percent jump in 2009. Surpassing that level would
give the index its biggest annual gain in a decade. The S&P 500
is on track for a third straight week of gains.
"We've been positive on Microsoft for a while, but I can't
remember the last time I saw it move up this much after
earnings. It is very positive, and helping to boost the overall
tape today," said Douglas DePietro, managing director at
Evercore Partners in New York.
"Still, the market has been getting tired lately. While I
believe we'll see another leg up soon, it isn't out of the
question that we would need to consolidate near all-time highs."
MSCI's world share index, which tracks 45
countries, was down 0.1 percent but still near a five-year high.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 17.00 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,526.21. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 1.39 points, or 0.08 percent, at
1,753.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.03
points, or 0.05 percent, at 3,930.99.
The better-than-expected earnings late on Thursday from
Amazon Inc and Microsoft boosted investor
confidence in an earnings season, which has been slightly
disappointing with the exception of Google Inc. Next
week's earnings spotlight will be on tech companies like Apple
Inc and Facebook Inc.
European equities edged lower, with the pan-European
FTSEurofirst300 index down 0.1 percent. Telecom Italia
led the telecoms sector down on concerns about a capital hike by
the Italian company, and Volvo's report of a sharp drop in
profit hurt industrials.
Asian equity makers also fell. Japan's Nikkei stock average
suffered the biggest one-day loss in 2-1/2 months on Friday, hit
by the yen's strength against the dollar.
In currency markets, the euro lost ground against the dollar
after data on euro-zone private sector activity suggested the
recovery in the euro zone has stalled.
The euro's, however, decline was not dramatic. It was not
far from a near two-year high touched earlier against a weak
dollar.
Soft U.S. jobs and other data this week have bolstered the
view that the Federal Reserve will not tamper with its huge
bond-buying program until well into next year, triggering a drop
in the dollar and lifting both shares and bonds.
There was an interruption on Friday, though, as a surprise
dip in Germany's Ifo business index and soft
euro zone lending data sent another reminder of
the bloc's fragility a day after the disappointing PMI reading.
But many analysts say the euro can rise toward $1.40 as
investors seek alternatives to a dollar hobbled by expectations
the Federal Reserve will maintain its monetary stimulus.
"Traders continue to make the euro their favorite
anti-dollar trade in light of expectations the Fed will continue
its QE program well into the start of next year," said Boris
Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset
Management in New York.
The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.3795, below an
earlier high of $1.3833, its strongest since November 2011.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent against a currency basket to
79.252, off an earlier near nine-month low of 78.998.
After a choppy week for commodities markets, Brent crude
slipped further below $107 a barrel on concern over higher
supply and faltering demand. Brent crude for December
was down 20 cents a barrel to $106.79, falling for a third day.
U.S. crude oil was up 16 cents at $97.27, although still
down around 3.5 percent on the week, its biggest weekly loss
since June.
Gold eased as the dollar edged off its lows, but was still
set for a second week of gains of continued stimulus by the Fed.
Spot gold fell 0.6 percent to $1,338.05 an ounce,
though near Thursday's more than one-month high of $1,351.61.
U.S. Treasuries prices edged up as investors waited on new
signs about the strength of the economy, which is key to the
timing of when the Fed is likely to reduce its bond purchase
program.
Treasuries have been largely rangebound since Tuesday, after
data showed employers hired fewer workers than expected in
September, stoking fears the economy was slowing even before the
government's 16-day shutdown.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 2/32 in
price to yield 2.51 percent. The yields have fallen from 3.00
percent on September 5, before the Fed surprised investors by
leaving its bond purchase program unchanged.