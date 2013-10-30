* Fed seen slightly less dovish than expected
* World equities markets fall after hitting highest in
almost six years
* Gold, euro dip
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 30 Recent market trends reversed
on Wednesday after a slightly less-dovish-than-expected
statement from the Federal Reserve, with stocks and Treasury
prices turning lower while the U.S. dollar showed strength.
The Fed extended its support for a slowing U.S. economy,
saying it will keep buying $85 billion in bonds per month for
the time being.
However the U.S. central bank dropped a reference to a
"tightening of financial conditions observed in recent months"
from its list of risks to the outlook.
Analysts had warned that any hint that the Fed could trim
its stimulus in the near future could prompt a negative market
reaction. They noted that the recent rally had stretched
valuations to a point that could encourage some profit-taking.
"Brace yourself for a December taper," said Brian Jacobsen,
chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in
Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"The Fed was dismissive about how higher mortgage rates are
affecting the housing recovery. They also removed the statement
about their concerns regarding a deterioration in financial
conditions. This sets the stage for an easy start to taper in
December."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 57.73 points,
or 0.37 percent, at 15,622.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 8.35 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,763.60. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 21.72 points, or 0.55
percent, at 3,930.62.
The MSCI world equity index hit an intraday
level not seen since January 2008 before slipping in afternoon
trade after the Fed statement. European shares were
flat.
DOLLAR UP, GOLD TURNS LOWER
The U.S. dollar erased its losses against the euro and rose
against the yen as market participants focused on the details of
the Fed Statement.
"The fact that the Fed took out the statement on financial
market tightness to me seems quasi-hawkish. The Fed is
essentially hinting at the fact that they may taper sooner
rather than later," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director at
BK Asset Management in New York.
"Before the market was expecting tapering in March and now
it could very well be December. The dollar is gaining as a
result of this."
The dollar index rose 0.2 percent a day after posting
its largest advance in more than three weeks.
Dollar sellers had driven the U.S. currency to nine-month
lows by the end of last week, taking their lead from a steady
decline in U.S. Treasury yields as investors anticipated and
extended the period of Fed bond buying.
The Fed statement, however, turned the tables on bonds.
The 10-year Treasury note last traded down 6/32
in price to yield 2.527 percent, after earlier hitting 2.473,
near a three-month low of 2.471 percent hit last week.
The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.3730 after dropping
the most in three weeks on Tuesday.
Spot gold turned slightly lower after earlier rising the
most in a week. Gold was last down 0.1 percent to
$1,342.14 an ounce.
Brent crude settled up 0.8 percent at $109.86 a
barrel as export disruptions in Libya continue to cut supplies
to Europe and Asia, while the benchmark U.S. contract
fell 1.5 percent to $96.77 a barrel after a bigger-than-expected
increase in inventories in the United States.