* Benchmark Treasury yields tick higher
* World equity markets dip after hitting highest in almost
six years
* Gold, euro flatten after posting previous gains
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 30 A gauge of global stocks dipped
after hitting a near six-year high and Treasury bond prices fell
on Wednesday while the U.S. dollar strengthened after a slightly
less-dovish-than-expected statement from the Federal Reserve.
The Fed extended its support for a slowing U.S. economy,
saying it will keep buying $85 billion in bonds per month for
the time being.
However, the U.S. central bank dropped a reference to a
"tightening of financial conditions observed in recent months"
from its list of risks to the outlook and removed a mention of
concern over higher mortgage rates, which have fallen since the
last meeting.
Markets had priced an extension of the current Fed stimulus
probably into 2014 and analysts had warned that any hint that
the central bank could change its stance in the near future
could prompt a negative market reaction.
"Brace yourself for a December taper," said Brian Jacobsen,
chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in
Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"The Fed was dismissive about how higher mortgage rates are
affecting the housing recovery. They also removed the statement
about their concerns regarding a deterioration in financial
conditions. This sets the stage for an easy start to taper in
December."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 61.59 points or
0.39 percent, to 15,618.76, the S&P 500 lost 8.64 points
or 0.49 percent, to 1,763.31 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 21.718 points or 0.55 percent, to 3,930.62.
The S&P 500 earlier hit a new intraday high after closing at
a record on Tuesday.
The MSCI world equity index hit an intraday
level not seen since January 2008 before slipping in afternoon
trade after the Fed statement. It was last down less than 0.1
percent. European shares were flat on the day.
DOLLAR UP, GOLD FLATTENS
The U.S. dollar erased its losses against the euro and rose
against the yen as market participants focused on the details of
the Fed statement.
"The fact that the Fed took out the statement on financial
market tightness to me seems quasi-hawkish. The Fed is
essentially hinting at the fact that they may taper sooner
rather than later," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director at
BK Asset Management in New York.
"Before the market was expecting tapering in March and now
it could very well be December. The dollar is gaining as a
result of this."
The dollar index rose 0.1 percent a day after posting
its largest advance in more than three weeks.
Dollar sellers had driven the U.S. currency to nine-month
lows by the end of last week, taking their lead from a steady
decline in U.S. Treasury yields as investors anticipated and
extended the period of Fed bond buying.
The Fed statement, however, turned the tables on bonds as
well.
The 10-year Treasury note last traded down 9/32
in price to yield 2.5378 percent, after earlier hitting 2.473,
near a three-month low of 2.471 percent hit last week.
The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.3738 after dropping
the most in three weeks on Tuesday.
Spot gold flattened after earlier rising the most in a week.
Gold was last up less than 0.1 percent at $1,344.56 an
ounce.
Brent crude settled up 0.8 percent at $109.86 a
barrel as export disruptions in Libya continue to cut supplies
to Europe and Asia, while the benchmark U.S. contract
fell 1.5 percent to $96.77 a barrel after a bigger-than-expected
increase in inventories in the United States.