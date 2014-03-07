* European shares turn sharply lower, down more than 1 pct
* Dollar rises from four-month low, bond prices fall
* Oil up, gold futures lower
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. equities and other risk
assets pared gains on Friday as uncertainty over Ukraine
tensions outweighed stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs growth,
leading investors to pull money before the weekend.
Stocks on U.S. and world markets, after moving higher
earlier in the week on views the Ukraine crisis would reach a
diplomatic settlement, pulled back despite a surprisingly strong
U.S. jobs report for February.
U.S. employers added 175,000 jobs to their payrolls last
month after creating 129,000 new positions in January, the Labor
Department said in a report that suggested the Federal Reserve
would stay the course with its planned reduction of monetary
stimulus.
However, even as job growth accelerated sharply, the
unemployment rate rose to 6.7 percent from a five-year low of
6.6 percent.
President Vladimir Putin rebuffed a warning from U.S.
President Barack Obama over Moscow's military intervention in
Crimea, saying on Friday that Russia could not ignore calls for
help from Russian speakers in Ukraine.
Putin said in a statement after an hour-long telephone call
that Moscow and Washington remain far apart, giving investors a
reason to take money off the table before the weekend.
Equity managers were taking the opportunity to raise some
money, said Ken Polcari, director of the New York Stock Exchange
floor division at O'Neil Securities in New York.
"It's Friday, you are going into the weekend, you still have
the Ukrainian thing - Putin in not necessarily just bowing here
- so you still have that headline risk over the weekend," he
said.
MSCI's all-country world equity index
retreated to trade 0.4 percent lower after earlier trading just
off peaks last seen at the end of 2007.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 turned sharply
lower and was last down 1.26 percent at 1,327.67.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 24.25 points, or 0.15 percent, at 16,446.14. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 1.53 points, or 0.08 percent,
at 1,875.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 20.92
points, or 0.48 percent, at 4,331.20.
The dollar rose, lifting the greenback from a four-month
low. The dollar index, a composite of six currency pairs,
traded 0.1 percent higher at 79.744. It earlier hit a bottom of
79.433 last seen on Oct. 29.
The dollar was up 0.24 percent against the yen at
103.31 yen and flat against the euro, which was up 0.04
percent at $1.3863.
U.S. Treasuries' yields rose to their highest levels in six
weeks after the jobs report eased fears of an abrupt slowdown in
economic growth, keeping views intact that the Federal Reserve
will continue to reduce its monetary stimulus.
Benchmark 10-year notes dropped 18/32 in price, the yield
rising to 2.81 percent, the highest since Jan. 23.
It was last down 17/32 in price to yield 2.797 percent.
Gold futures for April delivery fell 1.0 percent
to$1,338.10 an ounce.
Global benchmark Brent was up 76 cents at $108.86 a
barrel. U.S. crude was up $1.10 at $102.66.