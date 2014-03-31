* Turkish lira below $2.13 for 1st time this year
* Spot gold prices hit seven-week low
* Yellen's remarks give equities support
(Updates to U.S. market close)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 31 Stocks in major markets rose
on Monday while gold, the yen and other safety assets fell after
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reinforced the need for
"extraordinary" commitment to support the U.S. economy.
The euro bounced back against the U.S. dollar even as
softer-than-forecast inflation numbers added to the discussion
of whether the European Central Bank will cut interest rates
when it meets later this week.
The S&P 500 posted its 14th monthly gain in the past 17
months and the fifth straight winning quarter, matching
quarterly streaks seen in 2006-2007 and 2003-2004.
Yellen on Monday gave a strong defense for the Fed's
easy-money policies in a speech to a community investment
conference in Chicago.
"I think this extraordinary commitment is still needed and
will be for some time, and I believe that view is widely shared
by my fellow policymakers at the Fed," Yellen said.
Last week, top Fed officials scrambled to clarify just when
the U.S. central bank would finally tighten monetary policy
after comments by Yellen intensified a guessing game among
investors.
"What Yellen did today was to ... provide more clarity. When
there aren't concerns about the Fed tightening, the market can
breathe easier," said Joseph Tanious, global market strategist
at J.P. Morgan Asset Management in New York.
At the end of trading on Monday, the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 134.60 points, or 0.82 percent, to
16,457.66; the S&P 500 added 14.72 points, or 0.79
percent, to 1,872.34; the Nasdaq Composite gained 43.24
points, or 1.04 percent, to 4,198.99.
An MSCI gauge of major stock markets rose
0.7 percent. An index of European blue-chips hit its
highest intraday level in more than five years, though the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading shares closed less than 0.1
percent higher.
Tokyo's Nikkei stock average gained 0.9 percent to
touch a three-week high, supported by comments from Chinese
Premier Li Keqiang on Friday that Beijing was ready to support
the cooling economy, saying the government had the necessary
policies in place and would push ahead with infrastructure
investment.
U.S.-dollar denominated Nikkei futures edged up 0.1
percent.
INFLATION DATA AND THE ECB
The euro rose to a three-week high against the yen and edged
up versus the dollar after hitting a one-month low against the
greenback on Friday, even as inflation across the euro zone fell
to the lowest level in over four years. The data initially
supported expectations the ECB could act to counter the
deflationary threat as early as this week.
Forex traders polled by Reuters, however, said the ECB will
keep monetary policy unchanged when it meets on Thursday.
"The euro got trashed around the inflation numbers but then
came roaring back," said Graham Davidson, a spot dealer at NAB
in London.
"I think the market has probably priced in the story on the
fall in inflation. The bottom line is that the economy is
recovering and my hunch would be that the (ECB) does nothing."
The euro traded as high as $1.3806 from $1.3704 on Friday.
It was recently up 0.17 percent at $1.3776.
The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose on Monday to as
high as 2.7680 percent, trading within the top half
of last week's range, but was last near the day's lows at 2.7190
percent. That compares with 2.7120 percent late in Friday's
session.
Bond market participants also stuck to expectations that the
U.S. government's employment report for March, due out on
Friday, will be better than expected, bolstering the hawkish
tone that Yellen took earlier this month at a press conference.
"We're in a relatively hawkish environment, and some
investors may feel bonds are at an attractive level to short,"
said Jeffrey Young, U.S. interest rate strategist at Nomura
Securities International in New York.
In emerging markets, the Turkish lira hit its highest level
against the U.S. dollar this year after Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan declared victory in local polls that had become a
referendum on his rule.
The results stirred hopes that months of political
turbulence would ease. The lira touched 2.1298, its
strongest level against the greenback since late December.
Spot gold prices fell 0.7 percent after hitting their
lowest in nearly seven weeks.
Crude oil futures dipped in volatile end-of-quarter trading,
pressured by news Russia was withdrawing some troops on the
Ukrainian border and concerns about the struggling U.S. labor
market voiced by Fed chair Yellen.
U.S. crude oil futures dipped 0.2 percent after three
days of gains and Brent fell 0.3 percent after four
winning days.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; additional reporting by Sam
Forgione, Ryan Vlastelica, Michael Connor and Jonathan Spicer;
Editing by Leslie Adler and Dan Grebler)