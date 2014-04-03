* Stronger dollar weighs on gold, copper
* Brent bounces back from 5-month low
* Euro briefly dips to lowest level since late February
* ECB comments on combating inflation weigh on euro
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 3 The euro slipped on Thursday
after the European Central Bank pledged to use unconventional
measures if needed to battle low inflation, and a global gauge
of stocks dipped after touching a six-year high.
The ECB, as expected, kept its main interest rate at a
record low of 0.25 percent and the rate for bank deposits at
central banks at zero, but comments from its president, Mario
Draghi, weighed on the single currency.
Draghi told a news conference that he and his colleagues
expected a prolonged period of low inflation, and if it dragged
on too long, action would be taken.
"The ECB is being slightly more dovish than the market
expected," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset
Management in New York. "The main takeaway is that the council
is considering unusual techniques, and that's negative for
euro/dollar."
On Wall Street, major stock indexes dipped after the Dow and
the S&P 500 hit intraday record highs shortly after the open.
U.S. data was mixed, with the services sector showing
growth, but employment components flashed weakness. The number
of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose
more than expected last week.
"The information we've gotten so far today is a little bit
on the light side with respect to leading us towards
bullishness, but not enough to make us run screaming 'sell' down
the halls," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at
Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19.76 points,
or 0.12 percent, to 16,553.24. The S&P 500 dropped 4.06
points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,886.84. The Nasdaq Composite
lost 33.41 points, or 0.78 percent, to 4,243.05.
Both the S&P and Dow hit intraday record highs.
MSCI's global equities gauge slipped 0.2
percent after touching its highest level since December 2007.
Overnight, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan touched its highest in more than
four months and Japan's Nikkei jumped 0.8 percent to a
three-week peak.
BOND PRICES, DOLLAR FIRM
Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields edged lower after the
jobless claims data, causing some jitters ahead of Friday's
release of the government's nonfarm payrolls report for March.
"The reaction to the data might be more significant if we
didn't have a more important data print tomorrow," said Jake
Lowery, portfolio manager for global rates at ING U.S.
Investment Management in Atlanta.
Nonfarm payrolls probably increased by 200,000 in March, the
largest gain in four months, according to a Reuters poll of
economists.
The 30-year Treasury bond rose 20/32 in price to
yield 3.615 percent, compared to a yield of 3.649 percent late
on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
was up 7/32 in price to yield 2.777 percent.
In Europe, France and Spain sold a combined 13.1 billion
euros of bonds on Thursday in auctions that drew strong demand
from investors, while Greece lined up a group of banks to manage
its first new bond sale since the country restructured its debt
two years ago. Benchmark Greek and Portuguese yields hit a
four-year low.
In currencies, the euro was last off 0.4 percent
against the dollar at $1.3709. Against the Japanese currency
, the dollar was little changed after earlier trading
above 104 yen for the first time since Jan. 23.
In commodities markets, gold and copper prices were weighed
by the strength in the greenback. Spot gold fell 0.2
percent to $1,287.30 an ounce, and three-month copper on the
London Metal Exchange was down 0.6 percent at $6,636.
Brent crude rose above $105 a barrel a day after hitting a
five-month low, as expectations of a deal to reopen vital Libyan
oil ports were balanced by doubts that a lasting resolution was
imminent.
Brent crude rose 0.9 percent $105.78 a barrel, and
U.S. crude added 0.4 percent to $100 a barrel.
