By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 13 U.S. stocks ended flat on
Tuesday as the benchmark S&P 500 retreated after climbing over
the 1,900 mark, while an index of European shares ended at a
six-year high on solid corporate earnings and bets of more
European Central Bank stimulus.
Unexpected weakness in U.S. retail sales boosted U.S.
Treasury prices. The benchmark 10-year note was last
up 13/32 in price to yield 2.61 percent, down from 2.66 percent
late Monday. Bond yields have remained lower than anticipated as
inflation remains weak and the growth picture remains murky.
The S&P 500 reached an intraday level of 1,902.17 before
retreating from that level as the tepid U.S. retail sales data
dampened hopes of a surge in economic growth in the second
quarter. But the slight advance for equities helped the
benchmark index set a record closing high for the tenth time
this year.
"We didn't see much of a follow-through from yesterday's
run-up. That started a discussion as to whether the economy was
going to bounce back as strongly as some folks had been
expecting," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T
Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.97 points or
0.12 percent, to end at 16,715.44, the S&P 500 gained 0.8
points or 0.04 percent, to 1,897.45 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 13.69 points or 0.33 percent, to 4,130.17.
Volume was light, with about 5.4 billion shares traded on
U.S. exchanges, below the 6.11 billion average so far this
month, according to data from BATS Global Markets.
EUROPE AND THE EURO
Sentiment in European equities was boosted by comments from
two Bundesbank sources that the German central bank was prepared
to support European Central Bank policy action, if needed, to
shore up the region's economy. That hit the euro, which extended
losses against the dollar.
The euro fell to a trough of $1.3688, its lowest
since April 7, on the ECB speculation. It was down 0.4 percent
on the day at $1.3702, also hurt after the German ZEW survey of
investor sentiment fell short of expectations.
The ZEW survey contributed to views the ECB will ease
monetary policy further next month.
"We see the euro trading with a downward bias given the
market is expecting some kind of easing from the ECB next month.
It is still not clear whether it will do quantitative easing,
but a rate cut is more likely," said Yujiro Goto, currency
strategist at Nomura.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of the
region's biggest companies by market cap closed up 0.3 percent
at 1,368.75, its highest level since May 2008, while Britain's
FTSE finished at a 14-1/2 year high.
The run of positive corporate news continued in Europe, with
Germany's ThyssenKrupp raising its full-year earnings
outlook, while aerospace group Airbus Group reported
better-than-expected profits and reaffirmed its financial goals
for the year.
Oil prices continued their climb, as U.S. light crude oil
settled up $1.11 at $101.70 a barrel, while Brent crude
settled up 83 cents to $109.24.
