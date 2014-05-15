(Adds close of European stock markets)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK May 15 Global equity markets were
rattled and investors flooded into safe-haven benchmark U.S. and
German government bonds on Thursday on fears over Russia and
Ukraine, along with mixed U.S. and weak European economic
figures.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said Russia's Vladimir
Putin told multiple European states that Moscow will not supply
gas to Europe as of June 1 if Ukraine does not pay its bills.
However, Moscow and Kiev have taken some tentative steps to
resolve this dispute.
U.S. stocks were more than 1 percent lower, as weakness in
small-cap issues continued. The Russell 2000 small-cap index
was on pace for its third straight decline and in
correction territory, having dropped more than 10 percent from
its record close earlier this year.
European stocks closed down 0.8 percent, erasing
early gains to a six-year peak after data showed the euro zone
expanded by just 0.2 percent on a quarter-over-quarter basis in
the first three months of 2014, boosting expectations of
stimulus action from the European Central Bank.
The MSCI world equity index also fell 0.9
percent. Bond prices in Spain, Italy and other peripheral
European nations fell sharply, erasing early gains.
Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
fell as low as 2.47 percent, lowest since October 30. The U.S.
bond market rallied in tandem with Europe's, bolstered by weak
euro zone growth that further cemented expectations the European
Central Bank will lower rates in June.
"People are pouring into bonds because they don't believe
the growth story in the U.S. is going to be very large," said
Keith Bliss, senior vice-president at Cuttone & Co in New York.
"If you don't believe the growth story you also have trouble
staying with the valuations of equities at this point in time
and then the external factors of global geopolitical intrigue
that will hit the markets occasionally."
The Putin news and weak U.S. industrial production data and
a fall in U.S. homebuilder sentiment stoked the safe-haven
rally.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 201.14
points, or 1.21 percent, at 16,412.83. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 23.13 points, or 1.22 percent, at
1,865.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 49.70
points, or 1.21 percent, at 4,050.93.
ECB President Mario Draghi signaled last week that the bank
was poised to ease monetary policy next month to support the
euro zone economy. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has also
suggested continued support for the U.S. economy.
The euro was down 0.05 percent to $1.3707 after
hitting a low of $1.3647, while Germany's 10-year Bund yield
hit its lowest in a year at 1.30 percent.
