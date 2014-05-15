(Adds oil settlement prices, Tepper comments)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK May 15 Global equity markets fell on
Thursday and safe-haven U.S. and German government bonds rose on
fears over Russia and Ukraine and in response to underwhelming
U.S. and European economic data.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said Russia's Vladimir
Putin told multiple European states that Moscow will not supply
gas to Europe as of June 1 if Ukraine does not pay its bills.
Moscow and Kiev have taken tentative steps to resolve this
dispute.
Natural gas futures rose 1.9 percent.
U.S. stocks lost 1 percent on continued weakness in
small-caps. The Russell 2000 small-cap index was on pace
for its third straight decline and was in correction territory,
being down more than 10 percent from its record close earlier
this year.
European stocks closed down 0.8 percent, erasing
gains to a six-year peak hit after data showed the euro zone
economy expanded slightly in the first three months of 2014 from
the last quarter of 2013, boosting expectations of stimulus from
the European Central Bank.
The MSCI world equity index also fell 0.75
percent. Bond prices in Spain, Italy and other peripheral
European nations fell sharply.
Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
fell as low as 2.47 percent, the lowest since Oct. 30. The U.S.
bond market rallied in tandem with Europe's, bolstered by weak
euro zone growth that further cemented expectations the ECB will
lower rates in June.
"People are pouring into bonds because they don't believe
the growth story in the U.S. is going to be very large," said
Keith Bliss, senior vice-president at Cuttone & Co in New York.
"If you don't believe the growth story you also have trouble
staying with the valuations of equities at this point ... and
then the external factors of global geopolitical intrigue that
will hit the markets occasionally."
The Putin news and weak U.S. industrial production data and
a fall in U.S. homebuilder sentiment stoked the safe-haven
rally.
Also adding to investor skittishness were comments from
billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper who said he was
"nervous" about the stock market at a conference on Wednesday
but said this was not the time to sell.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 171.46 points
or 1.03 percent, to 16,442.51, the S&P 500 lost 17.66
points or 0.94 percent, to 1,870.87 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 26.51 points or 0.65 percent, to 4,074.12.
U.S. crude oil settled down 87 cents at $101.50 a
barrel, while Brent crude gained 25 cents to $110.44.
ECB President Mario Draghi signaled last week the bank was
poised to ease policy next month to support the euro zone
economy. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has also suggested
continued support for the U.S. economy.
The euro was flat at $1.3714 after hitting a low of
$1.3647, while Germany's 10-year Bund yield hit its
lowest in a year at 1.30 percent.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Dan Grebler and
James Dalgleish)