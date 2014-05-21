* MSCI all-world, European stock indices gain; U.S. stocks
jump
* Dollar up against the yen
* U.S. 10-year note prices fall
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 21 The dollar gained against the
yen for the first time in six sessions on Wednesday as Federal
Reserve minutes suggested the U.S. central bank will keep
reducing its stimulus plan, while world stock markets bounced
back from the previous day's drop.
The minutes of the April session also showed Fed staff
discussed approaches to raising short-term interest rates, but
that it was not a sign rate hikes would come any time soon.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said in March the U.S. central bank
could raise rates six months after its bond-buying program
ended.
Some analysts said the minutes suggested that the Fed's plan
to reduce of its stimulus program remained in place, despite
comments from some Fed participants that it is too early to
confirm whether or not the U.S. economy is moving to sustained
above-trend growth.
"The baseline scenario is still for slow, but steady
improvement; there is no inflation risk and the Fed will keep
tapering," said Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist
at Westpac in New York.
The dollar rose 0.1 percent against the yen at 101.45
. It earlier tumbled to its lowest in more than three
months at 100.80 yen, hurt by optimistic comments about the
economy from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who gave no
hint of further monetary easing in the near term.
The dollar also rose against the euro.
MSCI's all-world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, gained 0.5 percent, while European shares
ended up 0.6 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
158.75 points, or 0.97 percent, to end at 16,533.06, the S&P 500
gained 15.2 points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,888.03 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 34.65 points, or 0.85 percent, to
4,131.54.
Stocks added to gains following the minutes, thought they
were strongly higher before the release, rebounding after a
sell-off on Tuesday. It was the S&P 500's third advance in the
past four sessions.
"The minutes are in line with what investors are thinking,
which is that we see a rebound in growth, but it is not to a
point where the economy looks overly strong," said Robert
Pavlik, chief market strategist at Banyan Partners LLC in New
York.
In the bond market, U.S. 10-year Treasuries pared price
losses after the release of the minutes.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down
7/32 in price to yield 2.536 percent, from 2.509 percent late
Tuesday.
Much of the price weakness in the long end of the Treasuries
market had taken place in the run-up to the minutes. Traders
said that profit-taking after last week's rally in 10-year notes
and 30-year bonds had also weakened prices on those securities.
OIL RISES, GOLD FALLS
Gold stayed lower as the dollar climbed after the Fed
minutes. Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,290.84 an
ounce.
Oil prices rose on the day, supported by an industry report
showing U.S. crude inventories had unexpectedly fallen last week
and by persistent disruption to Libya's output amid renewed
fighting.
U.S. crude rose $1.70 to settle at $104.07, while
Brent settled at $110.55, up 86 cents.
