By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 5 The euro edged higher against
the dollar and global equity markets pared losses on Friday
after data showed U.S. jobs growth slowed in August, raising
chances that interest rates will stay low for a longer period
than investors had expected.
The dollar fell after data showed U.S. non-farm payrolls
grew by only 142,000 last month, far below the 225,000 increase
forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. The July figure was
revised upward to 209,000.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
cut some losses to close down 0.35 percent at 1,396.02, after
falling as low as 1,391.39 earlier in the session. But Germany's
DAX and Spain's IBEX indexes closed higher.
MSCI's all-country index fell 0.18 percent,
while the Dow and S&P 500 rebounded to trade slightly higher.
Investors took the surprisingly weak data as a sign the
Federal Reserve will not boost rates anytime soon.
"One of the big fears of this market, maybe the only fear,
has been rapidly rising interest rates. This puts an end to
those thoughts in the near term," said Rick Meckler, president
of hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management LLC in Jersey City,
New Jersey.
Mohamed El-Erian, chief economist at Allianz in Newport
Beach, California, said although the payrolls report was
disappointing, it was more solid in key components, such as
improvement in the unemployment rate to 6.1 percent.
"All this will reinforce the Federal Reserve's 'steady as
she goes' policy approach," El-Erian said.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.91 points,
or 0.07 percent, at 17,081.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.74 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,999.39. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.57 points, or 0.03
percent, at 4,560.72.
The greenback scaled back from a nearly six-year high
against the yen in early trading, and the euro recovered from a
14-month low against the dollar a day after a surprise rate cut
from the European Central Bank.
The euro edged up 0.09 percent against the dollar at $1.2956
after shedding 1.6 percent on Thursday, its steepest
fall in almost three years, after the ECB cut rates to record
lows to avert deflation.
On the EBS trading system, the dollar last traded down 0.31
percent at 104.93 yen after it touched a nearly six-year high of
105.71 yen in Asian trading.
Yields on Italian, Irish and Spanish bonds hit all-time lows
in a broad-based rally in euro zone debt spurred by the ECB's
rate cuts and openness to a large-scale bond-buying program.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 5/32 in
price to yield 2.4301 percent.
Brent crude oil fell below $101 a barrel as a strong dollar
depressed demand and the jobs data report suggested the U.S.
economy was growing more slowly than expected.
Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic had fallen on
Thursday as the ECB rate cut led to a spike in the dollar,
making it more expensive for holders of other currencies to buy
the dollar-denominated commodity.
Brent was down $1.27 at $100.56 a barrel. U.S.
crude was $1.34 lower at $93.11 a barrel.
