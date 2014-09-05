* Euro hits session high after disappointing U.S. jobs data
* U.S. non-farm payrolls growth much lower than forecast
* U.S. stocks rebound, bond prices retreat on data
* Brent crude slips below $101, data suggests slower growth
(Adds close of U.S. markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 5 The dollar slipped against the
euro and global equity markets rebounded on Friday after data
showed U.S. jobs growth slowed in August, raising the prospect
that interest rates will stay low longer than investors had
expected.
The dollar fell after data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls grew
by only 142,000 last month, far below the 225,000 forecast by
analysts in a Reuters poll. The July figure was revised upward
to 209,000.
Major U.S. stock indexes pared early losses to close higher,
with the S&P 500 setting another record close, while Germany's
DAX and Spain's IBEX also gained.
MCI's all-country index of performance in 45
countries also cut losses to edge higher.
Investors took the surprisingly weak jobs data as a sign the
Federal Reserve will not raise rates any time soon.
"What we saw today called off the dogs to some degree and
took the heat down a notch or two from investors' concern about
rate hikes," said Jim Russell, senior equity strategist at U.S.
Bank Wealth Management in Cincinnati.
Mohamed El-Erian, chief economist at Allianz in Newport
Beach, California, said although the payrolls report was
disappointing, it was more solid in key components, such as
improvement in the unemployment rate to 6.1 percent.
"All this will reinforce the Federal Reserve's 'steady as
she goes' policy approach," El-Erian said.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 67.78
points, or 0.4 percent, to 17,137.36. The S&P 500 rose
10.06 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,007.71 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 20.61 points, or 0.45 percent, to
4,582.90. It was the fifth week of gains for the three indexes.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
regional shares pared losses to close down 0.35 percent at
1,396.02. MSCI's all-country index was up 0.06 percent.
The dollar retreated from a nearly six-year high against the
yen and the euro recovered from a 14-month low against the
greenback a day after a surprise European Central Bank rate cut.
The euro edged up 0.08 percent against the dollar at $1.2954
after shedding 1.6 percent on Thursday, its steepest
fall in almost three years, following the ECB cut rates to
record lows to avert deflation.
On the EBS trading system, the dollar last traded down 0.19
percent at 105.06 yen after it touched a nearly six-year high of
105.71 yen in Asian trading.
Yields on Italian, Irish and Spanish bonds hit all-time lows
in a broad-based rally in euro zone debt spurred by the ECB's
rate cuts and openness to a large-scale bond-buying program.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury note pared gains to
trade 2/32 lower in price, pushing its yield up to 2.4569
percent.
Brent crude oil fell below $101 a barrel as a strong dollar
depressed demand and the jobs data suggested the U.S. economy
was growing more slowly than expected.
Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic had fallen on
Thursday as the ECB rate cut led to a spike in the dollar,
making it more expensive for holders of other currencies to buy
the dollar-denominated commodity.
Brent settled down $1.01 at $100.82 a barrel. U.S.
crude fell $1.16 to settle at $93.29 a barrel.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Atul
Prakash in London; Editing by Dan Grebler and James Dalgleish)