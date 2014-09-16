* Fed not expected to adjust rate hike timing
* U.S. stocks near record levels, Europe lower
* Crude oil rises on possible OPEC supply cut
(Updates to close of U.S. trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Stock markets around the world
rose on Tuesday, ending near session highs as investors bet that
the U.S. Federal Reserve wouldn't adjust its guidance about how
soon it would raise interest rates.
The Fed began its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, and the
central bank has said it wouldn't raise rates for a
"considerable time." Many investors interpreted that as
mid-2015, though recent economic data has fueled speculation
that the first hike could come sooner. Those concerns seemed to
fade on Tuesday, with market participants seeing no change in
Fed policy or commentary.
"The rumor is (the Fed) won't change the 'considerable time'
language," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential
Financial in Newark, New Jersey, referring to the Fed's
previously stated timeline of when it will raise rates.
"Overall the language that's there now has been positive for
the (stock) market," and the rumor "seems to be what shifted the
markets' direction today."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 100.83 points,
or 0.59 percent, to 17,131.97, the S&P 500 gained 14.85
points, or 0.75 percent, to 1,998.98 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 33.86 points, or 0.75 percent, to 4,552.76. The
benchmark 10-year Treasury note was flat in price to
yield 2.5906 percent.
The gain on Wall Street lifted the MSCI world equity index
0.4 percent, while European shares were down 0.2
percent, having closed before Wall Street turned higher in
midday trading. Europe was pressured ahead of a referendum on
independence in Scotland, which kept investors on edge with
polls suggesting the vote remains too close to call.
Asian shares slipped, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shedding 0.7
percent to its lowest since late June, while Japan's Nikkei
snapped a five-session winning streak to close down 0.2
percent.
In the currency market, the dollar fell 0.2 percent
against a basket of currencies while the euro rose 0.2 percent
to $1.2959 against the dollar.
Brent crude rose 1.1 percent to $98.97 per barrel,
while U.S. crude futures gained 2 percent at $94.82 per
barrel, rising on the prospect of a likely supply cut from OPEC.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)