* Shares rise, Fed not seen adjusting rate hike guidance
* Uncertainty persists over Scotland referendum
* Report on Chinese stimulus lifts copper prices
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Stock markets around the world
were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited the
Federal Reserve's policy statement, with expectations high that
the U.S. central bank will maintain a pledge to keep rates low
for a "considerable time."
Shares rose early, boosted by a report that China's central
bank would provide the country's big lenders with fresh funds,
but stocks pared gains as the release of the Fed's policy
statement, due at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) drew nearer.
Uncertainty also continued around Thursday's Scottish
independence referendum, which most polls suggest is too close
to predict.
Markets rallied on Tuesday as investors bet that the Fed
would keep the "considerable time" language in its statement.
While that phrase may be qualified, dropping it entirely could
be taken as a hawkish step that could pressure equities and
strengthen the dollar.
"There is no overwhelming need to come across all hawkish
yet, and a return to some kind of normality is expected
at some stage, the Fed is unlikely to take any chances which
could negatively impact economic growth in the short term," said
Gary Jenkins, chief credit strategist at LNG Capital.
"For this particular recovery, I think that the Fed would
rather act a little bit too late than a little bit too early."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.43 points,
or 0.07 percent, to 17,143.4, the S&P 500 gained 0.46
points, or 0.02 percent, to 1,999.44, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 5.79 points, or 0.13 percent, to 4,558.55.
The MSCI International ACWI Price Index rose
0.1 percent while an index of top European shares ended
up 0.4 percent.
Shares in Shanghai closed up 0.5 percent while Hong
Kong's Hang Seng Index finished up 1 percent, boosted by
reports that the People's Bank of China would provide $81.5
billion in short-term funding to the country's top five banks.
The dollar index and the euro were unchanged
at 84.037 and $1.2955, respectively.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
3/32 in price, with the yield at 2.5779 percent.
In commodities trading, copper futures rose 0.4
percent, aided by the Chinese report. Gold rose less than
0.1 percent in its third straight daily advance while silver
was down 0.1 percent.
Brent crude futures slipped 0.3 percent to $98.75
per barrel while U.S. crude futures lost 1 percent to
$93.99 a barrel, declining after a jump of nearly 3 percent over
the previous two sessions.
