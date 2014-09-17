* Fed rate expectations hit bonds, boost dollar
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Stock markets around the world
closed with modest gains on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal
Reserve renewed a pledge to keep interest rates near zero for
some time, while bond yields rose and the dollar rallied on
expectations of higher rates down the road.
The dollar hit a 14-month high and the benchmark U.S.
10-year Treasury note yield hit its highest level since July 7
after the Fed's projections suggested that some officials see
rates rising more quickly than the U.S. central bank projected
three months ago.
The hawkish interpretation in the bond and currency markets
came even though the Fed's statement maintained language
suggesting that alterations in policy would not happen for a
"considerable time." Government bonds that track
inflation expectations sold off sharply, boosting yields, in
another sign that markets were surprised by a more aggressive
outlook for rate increases among some Fed policymakers for 2015
and 2016.
"The slightly new higher rate predictions suggest the Fed,
once they start raising rates, will need to be more aggressive
than previously thought," said Robert Stein, chief executive
officer at Astor Investment Management in Chicago.
The S&P 500 came within a point of record levels before
paring gains, while the Dow marked a record closing high.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 25.2 points, or
0.15 percent, to 17,157.17, the S&P 500 gained 2.59
points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,001.57, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 9.43 points, or 0.21 percent, to 4,562.19.
The dollar index rose 0.6 percent to 84.60, moving to
its highest level since July 2013. The euro fell 0.7
percent to $1.2868.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
8/32 in price to yield 2.6198 percent. The yield on the
five-year Treasury inflation-protected security rose to 0.06
percent, its first move above zero in about a year in a sign of
increased expectation for higher rates. The move was a reversal
from earlier in the day, after weaker-than-expected U.S.
consumer price data had damped expectations that the Fed would
soon tilt toward tighter policy.
The most significant change by the Fed was the new rate
projections, which suggested officials were positioning
themselves for a potentially faster pace of rate hikes than
envisioned when the last set of forecasts was released in June.
For the end of next year, the median projection for the
federal funds rate was 1.375 percent, compared with 1.125
percent in June, while the end-2016 projection moved up to 2.875
percent from 2.50 percent. That's a fairly aggressive outlook
for rates, as rates futures show the market does not see the Fed
moving that quickly.
"The newly announced scheme for interest rate normalization
shows that higher rates are in the cards, likely sooner than
mid-2015," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in
New York.
"The recent dollar strength and commodity weakness from that
strength should continue, as a result."
In commodities trading, gold fell 1 percent while
silver was down 1.3 percent. Both gold and silver sharply
extended their declines in afternoon trading. Copper futures
rose 0.4 percent.
Brent crude futures slipped 0.2 percent to $98.80
per barrel while U.S. crude futures lost 0.8 percent to
$94.16 a barrel, declining after a jump of nearly 3 percent over
the previous two sessions.
The MSCI International ACWI Price Index was
unchanged while an index of top European shares ended
up 0.4 percent despite continued uncertainty around Thursday's
Scottish independence referendum, which most polls suggest is
too close to predict.
