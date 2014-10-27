* Wall St closes flat as oil falls
* Brent crude trades near four-year lows
* Optimism around ECB stress tests is short-lived
* German Ifo index falls to lowest in almost two years
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK, Oct 27 Global equity markets slipped
on Monday, hit by weak German business sentiment and another
decline in oil, while Brazil slumped after incumbent Dilma
Rousseff narrowly won a second term over an opponent seen as
more pro-business.
Major indexes on Wall Street ended mixed. The benchmark S&P
500 closed slightly lower after last week's big gains, hurt by
another drop in energy shares as oil neared a four-year low.
Disappointing data showing the pace of growth in the U.S.
services sector slowed in October to a six-month low also sapped
buying sentiment.
Government bond yields were lower after the business climate
index in Germany, the Euro zone's largest economy, fell to its
lowest level in almost two years.
"The global markets are pretty much reflecting what's going
on in the overall economy," said Bernard Baumohl, managing
director and chief global economist at the Economic Outlook
Group in Princeton, New Jersey. "Europe is the epicenter of
global weakness and Germany happens to be ground zero."
Brent crude oil futures pared early losses but were down
0.81 percent at $85.43 a barrel, after Goldman Sachs cut
its price forecasts. U.S. crude oil fell 0.4 percent to $80.71 a
barrel, after hitting a low of $79.44 as signs of rising global
supply threatened deeper price losses.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
down 0.13 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares closed down 0.59 percent, erasing early gains.
U.S. 10-year Treasury notes inched up 4/32 in
price to yield 2.259 percent. Germany's 10-year note
yield fell to 0.869 percent.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.21 percent to 85.55.
Brazil suffered big losses after Rousseff defeated Aecio
Neves this weekend. Brazilian stocks plunged 2.6 percent to
seven-month lows, with state-run oil company Petrobras
down 12.3 percent, and banks' shares off 4 to 6 percent.
Brazilian 5-year credit default swaps rose 10 basis points
and bond yields rose as investors attempted to protect against
further losses.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 12.53 points,
or 0.07 percent, to 16,817.94, the S&P 500 lost 2.95
points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,961.63 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 2.22 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,485.93.
On the upside, Europe's bank stress tests beat market
expectations, with only one in five of the region's top lenders
failing at the end of last year, and many have since repaired
their finances, results released on Sunday showed.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Dan Grebler)