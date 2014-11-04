* FTSEurofirst 300 drops after ECB report; euro climbs

* U.S. stocks dip on midterm election day

* Oil prices extend fall after Saudi price cut (Adds oil settlement prices)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Nov 4 Global equity markets dipped on Tuesday and the euro strengthened after a Reuters report saying central bankers in the euro zone plan to challenge European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's leadership style.

The bankers plan to challenge Draghi over what they see as his secretive management style and erratic communication and will urge him to act in a more collegial fashion, ECB sources said.

Equities in Europe had already pared initial gains before the report after the European Commission cut its growth forecasts for the region. The commission's new outlook indicated the euro zone economy would expand by 0.8 percent this year and need another year to reach even a modest level of growth.

The ECB, at a policy meeting on Thursday, is expected to hold off on fresh action, waiting for updated ECB staff forecasts next month and traction from its latest stimulus measures.

The euro strengthened after the report, reaching a high of $1.2577 against the dollar as the report scaled back expectations for a loosening of ECB monetary policy. The euro was last up 0.6 percent at $1.2554.

U.S. stocks touched session lows after the report on the ECB, but managed to pare declines in the latter stages of trading.

Energy shares weighed on U.S. equities, with the sector down 1.9 percent on continued weakness in oil prices, with Brent crude touching a four-year low of $82.08 a barrel.

U.S. crude oil settled down 2 percent at $77.19 a barrel, while Brent crude futures settled at $82.82 a barrel, down 2.3 percent after top oil exporter Saudi Arabia cut prices to the United States.

The drop in oil "has an immediate effect on the energy sector, of course, but it also has implications for the broader market, reflecting a lack of demand," said John Kosar, director of research with Asbury Research in Chicago. "With the market at record highs, you'd like to see oil do better since demand for oil indicates the economy is humming along."

Republicans were poised to make major gains and possibly capture control of the U.S. Senate in a midterm vote that could serve as a public referendum on President Barack Obama's job performance.

Experts expect a focus on environmental and energy issues after Tuesday's election results that could affect markets, such as a potential jump-start to energy-friendly policies that could shore up oil and gas companies.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 1 percent as optimism spurred by positive corporate earnings was overshadowed by the European Commission's reduced growth forecast and the report on the ECB.

Despite the broader economic gloom, the Europe's corporate reporting season has not turned into the rout investors feared, with cost cuts helping to deliver earnings in line with or ahead of downbeat forecasts.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 27.20 points, or 0.16 percent, at 17,393.44. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.74 points, or 0.23 percent, at 2,013.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 12.13 points, or 0.26 percent, at 4,626.78.

The MSCI all-country world equity index was off 0.1 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 3/32 in price to yield 2.3353 percent. (Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli, James Dalgleish and Dan Grebler)