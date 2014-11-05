* Republicans seize control of U.S. Senate in election rout * European shares jump 1.6 percent, Dow sets record high * Crude prices rebound on surprise fall in inventories (Updates to U.S. markets open, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Nov 5 The dollar surged to a seven-year high against the yen and global equity markets rallied on Wednesday on news of strong private-sector U.S. job growth and after the Republican Party seized control of the U.S. Senate in midterm elections, auguring well for pro-energy and other business policies. The Dow advanced to a record high on the sweeping Republican victory that dealt a punishing blow to President Barack Obama, which is expected to limit his legislative agenda in his last two years in office. The beaten-down energy sector was the second-biggest gainer of the S&P 500's 10 sectors, rising 1.7 percent, as the Republican majority could lead to approval of oil and gas pipelines, and reforms for crude and natural gas export laws. "In the end the results were pretty decisive," said John Carey, a portfolio manager at Pioneer Investment Management in Boston. "That's good news for the industries that had been subject to regulatory issues." MSCI's all-country world stock index rose 0.26 percent, while Wall Street traded higher. Stocks in Europe rose more than 1.5 percent, helped by solid company results including British retailer Marks & Spencer, whose shares surged 9.3 percent. But some traders said the rally in Europe could be short-lived if European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi fails on Thursday to unveil new stimulus measures to spur growth in the struggling euro zone. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 blue-chip index rose 1.6 percent to 1,347.64. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 70.54 points, or 0.41 percent, to 17,454.38. The S&P 500 gained 8.37 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,020.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.23 points, or 0.13 percent, to 4,629.86. The dollar rose to 114.84 yen, its highest since November 2007, and last traded at 114.58, up 0.88 percent. The dollar index soared to 87.606, its highest in more than four years, before paring gains to trade up 0.5 percent at 87.405. The euro fell 0.48 percent to $1.2484. U.S. Treasury debt yields rose after payroll processor ADP reported solid U.S. private-sector job growth in October but later pared losses to trade flat. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 2/32 in price to yield 2.3514 percent. Brent oil touched a new four-year low, briefly sinking below $82 a barrel after weak Chinese and European data, but strong employment figures and a surprise fall in inventories turned Brent and U.S. crude higher. Services sector growth in China weakened in October as new business cooled, a private survey showed, and euro zone business growth picked up less than expected last month despite price cutting. Brent crude for December rose $1.30 to $84.12 a barrel. U.S. crude futures rose $2.00 to $79.19. (Editing by Susan Fenton, Larry King and James Dalgleish)