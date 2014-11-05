* Republicans seize control of U.S. Senate in election rout
* European shares jump 1.7 percent, Dow sets record high
* Crude prices rebound on surprise fall in inventories
(Adds close of European bond, stock markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 5 The dollar surged to a
seven-year high against the yen and global equity markets
rallied on Wednesday on news of strong private-sector U.S. job
growth and after the Republican Party seized control of the U.S.
Senate in midterm elections, auguring well for pro-energy and
other business policies.
The Dow advanced to a record high on the sweeping Republican
victory that dealt a punishing blow to President Barack Obama,
which is expected to limit his legislative agenda in his last
two years in office.
The beaten-down energy sector was the second-biggest
gainer of the S&P 500's 10 sectors, rising 1.7 percent, as the
Republican majority could lead to approval of oil and natural
gas pipelines, and reforms for crude and natural gas export
laws.
"In the end the results were pretty decisive," said John
Carey, a portfolio manager at Pioneer Investment Management in
Boston. "That's good news for the industries that had been
subject to regulatory issues."
MSCI's all-country world stock index rose
0.3 percent, while both the Dow and S&P 500 traded above closing
highs set last week. Stocks in Europe rose about 1.7 percent,
helped by solid company results such as British retailer Marks &
Spencer, whose shares surged 9.7 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 98.23 points,
or 0.57 percent, to 17,482.07. The S&P 500 gained 9.42
points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,021.52 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 6.32 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,629.96.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 blue-chip index
rose 1.69 percent to close at 1,348.99. The blue-chip Euro STOXX
50 index rose 1.89 percent to close at 3,091.54.
Some traders said the rally in Europe could be short-lived
if European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi fails on Thursday to
unveil new stimulus measures to spur growth in the struggling
euro zone. Most euro zone bond yields edged up as investors
asked if the ECB can boost the region's flagging economy.
Yields on 10-year German bunds rose to 0.828
percent.
The dollar rose to 114.84 yen, its highest since
November 2007, and last traded at 114.56, up 0.86 percent.
The dollar index soared to 87.606, its highest in
more than four years, before paring gains to trade up 0.47
percent at 87.394.
The euro fell 0.47 percent to $1.2485.
U.S. Treasury debt yields rose after payroll processor ADP
reported solid U.S. private-sector job growth in October but
later pared losses to trade flat.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
3/32 in price to yield 2.3550 percent.
Brent oil touched a new four-year low, briefly sinking below
$82 a barrel after weak Chinese and European data, but strong
U.S. employment figures and a surprise fall in inventories
turned Brent and U.S. crude higher.
Services sector growth in China weakened in October as new
business cooled, a private survey showed, and euro zone business
growth picked up less than expected last month despite price
cutting.
Brent crude for December rose 50 cents to $83.32 a
barrel. U.S. crude futures rose $1.10 to $78.29.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Chris Reese)