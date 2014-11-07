* U.S. payrolls data below forecast but seen as robust

* Dollar retreats from 4-1/2-year high after U.S. jobs data

* European equities down on economic pessimism (Adds close of European bond, stock market)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK , Nov 7 The dollar slipped and global equity markets traded mostly flat on Friday after the U.S. jobs report for October trailed expectations even while showing solid growth, taking the edge off a months-long rally in both the greenback and stocks.

Employers added 214,000 jobs in October and unemployment fell to a six-year low of 5.8 percent, underscoring the American economy's resilience while the global economy faces slowing demand.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries came off one-month peaks posted shortly before the release of the Labor Department report. The October job gains were below the 231,000 increase forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

Wall Street was mixed in a narrow range, and MSCI's all-country world index, a gauge of stock performance in 45 countries, rose 0.05 percent to 418.42 points.

"It's hard to not bet on the economy, with the fundamentals looking like a full house: earnings are rock solid, we're growing at a nice pace and confidence is up," said David Kelly, chief global strategist for JPMorgan Funds in New York.

"The number was slightly weaker than expected, but until we see real weakness or higher interest rates, we'll continue to be overweight on equities," he said.

Employment gains have now topped the 200,000 mark for nine straight months, the longest stretch since 1994.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.27 points, or 0.11 percent, to 17,573.74. The S&P 500 gained 2.13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,033.34 while the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.61 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,635.86.

In Europe, shares lost ground as pessimism over economic growth and loan demand in the region took a toll on bank stocks, while the U.S. jobs data did little to buoy investor sentiment.

European equities had staged a short-lived rally on Thursday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi reiterated plans to revive the struggling euro zone by pumping more money into the economy.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.5 percent to close at 1,344.74.

The euro slipped briefly to a 26-month low at $1.2357 before rebounding for a 0.53 percent gain on the day at $1.2438.

Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.61 percent, to 114.50 yen , pulling back from Thursday's seven-year peak of 115.49 yen, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The U.S. dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of currencies, reached a high of 88.19, its best level since June 2010, before slipping back to 87.656, a loss of 0.40 percent on the day.

Brent crude oil steadied above $83 a barrel, consolidating after several months of sharp falls, as the U.S. jobs data pointed to stronger economic growth and the dollar remained near four-year highs.

Brent was up 65 cents at $83.51 a barrel. U.S. crude was up $1.02 at $78.93 a barrel.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 15/32 in price to yield 2.3209 percent, after hitting a one-month high of 2.407 percent before the jobs data. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler)