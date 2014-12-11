* U.S. consumer spending climbs as gasoline price drops
* Dollar recovers as data suggests Fed to tighten next year
* Wall St gains on economic optimism
* Brent recovers but U.S. crude falls further
(Adds oil price settlement)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Dec 11 The dollar and most global
equity markets snapped three days of losses on Thursday after
strong U.S. retail sales and declining jobless claims signaled
the U.S. economy could weather weak oil prices and a likely
interest rate hike next year.
U.S. crude futures fell below $60 a barrel for the first
time in five years, breaching a key psychological support level,
as oil extended this week's losses on oversupply concerns.
U.S. consumer spending advanced at a brisk clip in November
as lower gasoline prices gave holiday shopping a boost and
offered the latest sign the American economy is still gathering
momentum.
"We are starting to get some metrics around the energy and
we are seeing that one 'X' factor of, 'Will consumers spend this
extra money?'" said Sean McCarthy, regional CIO for Wells Fargo
Private Bank in Scottsdale, Arizona. "And in the holiday season,
they are (spending), and more so."
The dollar rose 1.21 percent to 119.23 yen, reversing
a three-day drop that started after the greenback hit a
seven-year peak against the Japanese currency on Monday.
The euro fell 0.55 percent to $1.2378.
The S&P 500 equity index had shed 2.4 percent over
the past three sessions, the benchmark's worst run in two
months, as tumbling oil prices weighed on the energy
sector.
But crude's weakness helped holiday spending, and retail
sales data for November beat expectations. The S&P retail index
jumped 1.77 percent, lifted by a 2.0 percent climb by
Home Depot to $100.89.
MSCI's all-country world stock index pared
gains to trade near break-even, with the index down 0.03 percent
to 414.66, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares closed up 0.02 percent at 1,359.11.
Most euro zone stock indexes turned higher in late trading
in response to the U.S. data. Worries about the upcoming Greek
presidential elections and a slump in commodity prices had
pushed regional shares lower over the past three days.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
114.31 points, or 0.65 percent, at 17,647.46. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 15.79 points, or 0.78 percent, at
2,041.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 46.11
points, or 0.98 percent, at 4,730.14.
Brent crude fell below $64 a barrel on signs that ample
supplies will be even more plentiful in 2015 following an
Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries forecast.
Prices fell Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories
unexpectedly rose and OPEC's most influential voice, Saudi
Arabia's oil minister, shrugged off the need for an output cut.
North Sea Brent crude fell 56 cents to settle at
$63.68 a barrel. U.S. crude fell 99 cents to settle at
$59.95 a barrel.
Intermediate-dated U.S. Treasuries weakened and the yield
curve neared its flattest in six years after the U.S. economic
data.
Three-year notes fell 3/32 in price to yield
1.0504 percent, up from 1.02 percent late on Wednesday.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 5/32 in price to
yield 2.1848 percent.
British 20- and 30-year government bond yields hit record
lows as euro zone debt rallied on bets the European Central Bank
was likely to resort to outright asset purchases.
Top-rated euro zone bond yields inched lower on Thursday
after a lackluster response by banks to the European Central
Bank's second round of long-term loans, improving the chances
for more aggressive stimulus measures.
German 10-year yields, the yardstick for euro
zone borrowing costs, closed down about 1 basis points at 0.68
percent.
(Editing by Dan Grebler and Bernadette Baum)