* Brent falls 3 percent to fresh five-year low
* European shares fall heavily, but Wall St not as much
* German 10-year bond yield at record low
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Dec 12 Oil's relentless slide pounded
energy stocks and currencies exposed to crude exports on Friday,
doused the appetite for riskier assets and pushed investors into
the safety of government debt despite strong U.S. consumer
sentiment.
The Dow industrials and major European equity indexes posted
their biggest weekly losses in three years, as shares in Europe
fell more than 2 percent and stocks on Wall Street, with the
exception of Nasdaq, fell nearly as much.
In Europe, the sell-off gathered pace in late trading, and
the same occurred just before the end of U.S. trading. Even
sectors geared to consumer discretionary and staples succumbed
despite a rise in U.S. consumer confidence in December to a near
eight-year high.
"This is a bloodbath. After such a negative week, there's
not even a rebound into the close. The fact that oil can't find
a floor is spooking market players," said Saxo Bank trader
Pierre Martin in Paris.
The Paris-based International Energy Agency, which
coordinates the energy policies of industrialized nations, cut
its demand outlook for 2015, triggering oil's collapse on
Friday.
The price of Brent crude plumbed lows last seen in July
2009, with the global oil benchmark slipping below $62 a barrel
on concerns over a worldwide supply glut and weak demand.
Brent prices lost nearly 11 percent for the week, pushing
their slump from a June peak above $115 to almost 47 percent.
Brent fell $1.83 to settle at $61.85 a barrel, while
U.S. crude settled down $2.14 to $57.81, its weakest
since May 2009.
The plunge in oil prices battered currencies linked to crude
exports, with Norway's crown falling to an 11-year low
against the U.S. dollar and the Russian ruble hitting
another record low. The Canadian dollar slumped to a 5-1/2-year
trough against the greenback.
"We're reaching a point where there's a risk of seeing
corporate and sovereign defaults in energy-producing countries,
which could revive global systemic risks," said Christophe
Donay, head of strategy at Pictet, which has $441 billion in
assets under management and custody.
Sovereign debt yields fell on growing concerns about
disinflation as slowing European growth pushed the yield of
German and U.K. government debt to record lows.
Bets increased that the European Central Bank will be forced
to resort to further stimulus early next year.
German 10-year yields, the euro zone
benchmark, dipped to a record low of 0.619 percent. The yield on
10-year U.S. Treasuries fell to 2.0835 percent, with
the note's price rising by 27/32.
"The sell-off in crude oil is really pressuring bond prices
higher ... it's extremely deflationary," said Tom di Galoma,
head of rates and credit trading at ED&F Man Capital Markets in
New York.
U.S. stocks fell, ending the benchmark S&P 500's seven-week
streak of gains. Weak oil prices have increased worries about
global demand and raised concerns about earnings for energy
companies, with year-end tax selling adding pressure.
The S&P energy sector was down 2.15 percent and has
shed more than 16 percent this year, making it the worst-
performing of the 10 major S&P sectors. Since oil prices peaked
in June, the index is down 26 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 315.51
points, or 1.79 percent, to 17,280.83. The S&P 500 slid
33 points, or 1.62 percent, to 2,002.33 and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 54.57 points, or 1.16 percent, to 4,653.60.
MSCI's all-country world equity index fell
1.36 percent to 408.68. In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top regional shares closed down 2.63 percent at
1,321.73 in its biggest weekly loss, at 5.9 percent, since
August 2011.
Britain's FTSE share index lost 2.5 percent to post
its biggest weekly loss in more than three years.
The dollar cut its losses against the euro and extended
gains against the yen. It was up 0.38 percent against the euro
at $1.2456 and erased early nearly all losses against the
yen to trade down 0.02 percent at 118.63 yen.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan
Grebler)