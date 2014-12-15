* Oil hits five-year low as OPEC stands pat
* Wall Street dips as stocks track crude prices lower
* Euro on defensive as markets eye ECB stimulus
(Adds close of European bond, stock markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Dec 15 Oil prices plumbed 5-1/2-year
lows on Monday, pulling down emerging market assets and boosting
demand for the safe-haven yen, while global equity markets
slipped further after last week's rout amid nagging worries
about worldwide growth.
Stocks retreated as crude oil prices gave up early gains
after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
restated its determination not to cut output despite a global
energy glut.
Major European stock indices fell more than 2 percent, while
the Dow and S&P 500 fell about 1 percent before paring losses.
The ruble hit record lows and Russian assets plunged on
concern about possible new U.S. sanctions over Ukraine, weak oil
prices and one-sided bets that the currency would extend its
slide.
The yield rise on U.S. Treasuries was limited by persistent
concerns about weakening growth and inflation globally. U.S.
stocks dipped even as U.S. manufacturing output posted its
biggest gain in nine months in November as production expanded
across the board, pointing to underlying U.S. economic
strength.
"There's a lot of things going on, but most of them are
driven off the drop in oil prices," said Rick Meckler, president
of hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New
Jersey. "You had some traders take profits on the early (U.S.
stock market) gains once oil moved to negative."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 35.77
points, or 0.21 percent, at 17,245.06. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 2.15 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,000.18.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 18.59 points, or
0.40 percent, at 4,635.01.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
regional shares fell 2.35 percent to close at 1,290.65, while
MSCI's all-country world index, which measures
stock performance in 45 countries, fell 0.93 percent to 404.93.
MSCI's emerging markets index fell 1.61 percent.
Brent crude hit a five-year low near $60 a barrel
before paring losses, trading down 63 cents to $61.22. U.S.
crude for January traded down $1.45 at $56.36 a barrel.
Growth worries have supported bets the Federal Reserve might
consider keeping its pledge to leave short-term interest rates
near zero for a "considerable period" in its latest policy
statement at the end of two-day meeting on Wednesday.
The price on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
was flat to yield 2.1026 percent.
The euro was last down 0.14 percent against the
dollar, at $1.2442. The dollar was 0.62 percent lower against
the yen at 118.03 yen.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York, Reporting
by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler)