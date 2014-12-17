(Updates with Wall St jump, Fed policy statement and latest
prices)
* Federal Reserve signals 2015 rate increases
* U.S. share indexes up more then 1 percent
* Oil prices increase, rouble gains
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Dec 17 U.S. stock prices jumped and
the dollar strengthened on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve
signaled America's economy was strong enough to handle interest
rate hikes at some point in 2015, but emphasized that shifts in
policy would be gradual.
The dollar rose against most other currencies, though it
declined sharply against the Russian rouble, whose dramatic drop
has roiled markets and driven up the prices of safe-haven
government bonds.
Wall Street, coming off three days of declines, had risen
with steep gains in energy stocks even before the Fed issued a
statement saying it was adopting a "patient" approach to raising
interest rates. The Fed said that investors should view its
latest outlook as similar to its frequent use of the phrase
"considerable time" before raising rates.
Markets took the comment as a sign the U.S. central bank
will end historically low rates next year. Fed Chair Janet
Yellen, in a press conference following the statement, said the
Fed could act at any time, but suggested monetary policy would
be accommodative for a long period of time.
"The Fed is in the best of all possible worlds because they
appreciate the need to restore monetary policy to more normal
levels, that they have the luxury of time because there's no
inflationary pressure," said Scott Clemons, chief investment
strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman Private Banking in New
York.
In the latest economic data released on Wednesday, U.S.
consumer prices recorded their biggest drop in nearly six years
in November as gasoline prices tumbled.
Wall Street's Dow Jones industrial average was last
up 1.26 percent, to 17,284.17, and the S&P 500 ahead 1.44
percent to 2,001.1.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, was last up 0.52 percent, to 405.28.
Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields rose, as some traders
positioned holdings for a possible increase in U.S. short-term
interest rates in 2015. Federal funds futures, a proxy for
traders' bets on Fed policy, shifted the forecast for the first
interest-rate increase to October 2015 from September 2015.
The benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield was 2.115
percent, up 4 basis points from late on Tuesday, while the
30-year bond yield was last at 2.742 percent, up 4
basis points from Tuesday's close.
In currency markets, the dollar index, which tracks
the greenback against six major currencies, was last up 0.90
percent as investors bet on a Fed rate hike in 2015.
But the dollar pulled back from recent gains against the
Russian rouble, which has been hammered due to worries about
increased U.S. sanctions and the effect of lower oil prices on
Russia's struggling economy. The dollar of late bought 61
roubles, down more than 11 percent on the day.
Russian shares were mixed, with the dollar-denominated RTS
index up 14 percent, the first daily gains after a
nine-day losing streak, while the rouble-based peer MICEX
traded 2.1 percent lower.
Oil prices moved above $62 a barrel as U.S. data showed
falling crude inventories, stemming deep losses brought on by a
supply glut and signals from OPEC producers and Russia that they
will not cut production. Prices later eased, with Brent crude
last up 67 cents at $60.69 a barrel.
The global economy is ending the year in a fragile state,
with weak growth in Europe and Japan and slowing demand in
China.
German bund yields, which set the standard for
euro zone borrowing costs, held near record lows reached on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)