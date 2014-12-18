(Adds Wall Street close, latest prices)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Dec 18 Global equities markets rallied
on Thursday, with Wall Street surging nearly 2.5 percent, as
investors buoyed by policy comments from the U.S. Federal
Reserve moved into riskier holdings.
The Swiss franc tumbled after the country's central bank
announced a surprise charge on deposits, wary of a flood of
money exiting Russia and likely inflows from the euro zone if
the European Central Bank starts full-scale money printing early
next year.
Wall Street powered higher, with the S&P 500 putting up its
best two days of gains since November 2011, according to Reuters
data. Health and technology shares were among the strongest U.S.
sectors.
"What happened this week was a game-changer. That easy money
trade came to the forefront, and it's so powerful it wipes out
all of these concerns that exist," said Adam Sarhan, chief
executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
The dollar rose against major currencies, and world oil
prices resumed a months-long decline after Wednesday's rally, as
asset manager Pimco said cheap oil should help global economic
growth next year.
U.S. government debt, a traditional safe-haven for anxious
investors, dropped for a second day after the Fed's upbeat
assessment of the U.S. economy.
The Fed's promise on Wednesday to take a "patient" approach
to raising interest rates, while adding clarity on when it might
raise rates, also helped boost European and Japanese shares.
Wall Street primary dealers, on average, expect the first
rate hike to come in June 2015, according to a Reuters poll.
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 2.43 percent
to 17,778.15 and the S&P 500 finished up 2.4 percent at
2,061.23 for its biggest one-day percentage rise since January
2013. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 104.08 points,
or 2.24 percent, at 4,748.40.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, rose 2 percent.
European shares surged with a rise in Greek equities after
the leader of the country's main opposition party said he was
committed to keeping Greece in the euro zone should his leftist
party take power next year.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed up 3 percent at 1,356.23, its biggest percentage rise
since November 2011.
Oil fell, with Brent crude closing below the
psychologically significant $60 a barrel after peaking at
$63.70. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 3 percent,
or $1.65, to $54.82 a barrel, after earlier gains drove it up to
$58.73.
Pressure on major oil-producer Russia's rouble remained as
President Vladimir Putin tried to cool worries of a financial
crisis taking hold. At a news conference, Putin sought to calm
worries that the near-45 percent plunge in the rouble since June
has left Russia on the brink of a full-blown crisis.
The rouble was roughly 2.5 percent weaker on the day,
though Moscow's dollar-traded stock market jumped 6.5
percent.
U.S. Treasury yields rose, with the benchmark 10-year note
down 17/32 in price to yield 2.21 percent. It
reached a one-week high of 2.22 percent earlier on Thursday.
The Swiss National Bank's move to introduce a charge on
deposits was accompanied by a cut in its main rate band. The
franc fell to its lowest level since mid-October against the
euro and to a two-year low against the dollar.
The greenback was last at 0.9806 Swiss franc, and the dollar
index was up 0.1 percent.
