* Year-end buying, large-cap technology gains lift U.S.
shares
* S&P 500, Dow industrials end at record
* ECB QE hopes, Greek political relief boost European shares
* Oil prices resume declines
(Adds close of U.S. markets, updates prices)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 22 Equity markets worldwide pushed
higher on Monday after rising expectations for more European
stimulus supported shares in the region, while year-end buying
helped push the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials to a record
close.
U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight session on gains in
large-cap technology shares. Anticipation of outright government
bond buying from the European Central Bank and greater political
stability in Greece boosted European bourses.
"You've got the normal seasonality of the market supported
by strong fundamentals," Philip Orlando, chief equity market
strategist at Federated in New York, said of the gains in U.S.
stocks.
The dollar edged higher against a basket of major
currencies, reversing an early dip in thin pre-holiday trading.
Trading volume is expected to be light this week due to the
Christmas holiday, which could increase volatility. U.S. equity
markets will open for an abbreviated session on Wednesday and
close on Thursday for Christmas.
In the euro zone, Belgium's Luc Coene became the latest ECB
policymaker to back outright government bond buying to stimulate
the region's economy, while declines in oil prices ramped up
expectations that the ECB could announce more stimulus measures
to fight deflation.
"Even the Germans would have to wince and accept a certain
degree of quantitative easing given the deflationary
expectations associated with lower oil prices," said Clem
Miller, portfolio manager at Wilmington Trust Investment
Advisors in Wilmington, Delaware.
Expectations grew that Greece could avoid destabilizing snap
elections after Prime Minister Antonis Samaras made a surprise
offer to bring pro-European independents into the government if
they backed his choice for a new president. The move boosted
Greek shares.
MSCI's all-country world index was last up
0.47 percent at 420.15. Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index
closed up 0.44 percent, at 1,367.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 0.87
percent at 17,959.44. The S&P 500 rose 0.38 percent to
close at 2,078.54, and the Nasdaq Composite ended up
0.34 percent at 4,781.42.
A 14 percent plunge in shares of Gilead Sciences
was the biggest drag on both the S&P and Nasdaq 100
indexes.
Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
were down slightly from Friday's levels at 2.16 percent after
the government's sale of $27 billion new two-year notes, the
first offer of $104 billion in new supply this week.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.18
percent at 89.760.
Brent crude settled down $1.27, or 2.07 percent, at
$60.11 a barrel. U.S. crude settled down $1.87, or 3.27
percent, at $55.26 per barrel.
Spot gold prices fell $23.83, or 1.99 percent, to
$1,171.52 an ounce on the dip in oil prices.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones and Sudip Kar-Gupta in
London and Chuck Mikolajczak and Ryan Vlastelica in New York;
Editing by Dan Grebler and Chizu Nomiyama)