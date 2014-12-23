* U.S. Q3 GDP revised up to 5 pct annual pace
* Dow, S&P 500 hit records, dollar gains
* European shares gain on U.S., Spain, Portugal data
* Oil prices rise on U.S. GDP data
(Adds close of European stock markets, updates prices)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 23 U.S. and European shares rose
on Tuesday, with the Dow industrials topping 18,000 for the
first time after an unexpectedly strong report on U.S. economic
growth supported risk appetite and lifted oil prices.
Both the Dow and the S&P 500 hit intraday record highs after
the Commerce Department said the final estimate of U.S. gross
domestic product for the third quarter was revised up to a 5
percent annual pace, its quickest in 11 years, from 3.9 percent
reported last month. Stronger consumer and business spending
fueled the surge.
The data reassured investors that the U.S. economic
expansion could buoy the global economy and that recent declines
in oil prices to 5-1/2-year lows were a boon for consumers. The
data also boosted oil prices by supporting expectations of
greater demand for crude.
The gains in U.S. shares pushed the Dow over 18,000 for the
first time in its history, with the index reaching a high of
18,068.58. The index is now up about 175 percent from a 12-year
low hit on March 9, 2009.
"This number makes anybody who is short the market worry,"
said Michael Jones, chief investment officer at RiverFront
Investment Group in Richmond, Virginia. "The U.S. is the engine
that can pull the global economy."
Other data showed U.S. consumer sentiment jumped in December
to its highest level in nearly eight years on cheaper gasoline
and better job and wage prospects.
The data strengthened the U.S. dollar, which hit its highest
level against a basket of major currencies in over 8 years,
while the euro plumbed 28-month lows against the greenback.
The U.S. data combined with positive economic news from
Spain and Portugal to push European equities higher. A fall in
Greek stocks limited gains in European shares, however, on the
prospect of early elections that could put Greece's rescue
package at risk.
The gains in U.S. and European shares came despite weak
sentiment in China, which halted a four-day rally in emerging
market shares and resulted in a measure of worldwide equity
markets trading mostly flat.
MSCI's all-country world index was last up
just 0.01 percent at 420.21, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst
300 index closed up 0.57 percent at 1,374.8.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 105.65
points, or 0.59 percent, at 18,065.09. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 6.31 points, or 0.30 percent, at 2,084.85.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.77 points, or 0.20
percent, at 4,771.65.
U.S. safe-haven Treasury yields, which move inversely to
prices, rose following the U.S. data. Benchmark 10-year Treasury
yields were last at 2.232 percent, from a yield of
2.162 percent late Monday.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a
basket of six currencies, was last up 0.36 percent at 90.09.
Brent crude was last up 85 cents at $60.96 a barrel.
U.S. crude was last up $1.26 at $56.52 per barrel.
Spot gold prices were last up $2.55 at $1,177.21 an
ounce.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Barani Krishnan
in New York and Sudip Kar-Gupta and Christopher Johnson in
London; Editing by Dan Grebler)