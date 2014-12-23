* U.S. Q3 GDP revised up to 5 pct annual pace
* Dow, S&P 500 end at records, dollar gains
* European shares gain on U.S., Spain, Portugal data
* Oil prices rise on U.S. GDP data
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 23 U.S. and European shares rose
on Tuesday, with the Dow industrials ending above 18,000 for the
first time after an unexpectedly strong report on U.S. economic
growth supported risk appetite and lifted oil prices.
Both the Dow and the S&P 500 hit record closing highs after
the Commerce Department said the final estimate of U.S. gross
domestic product for the third quarter was revised up to a 5
percent annual pace, its quickest in 11 years, from 3.9 percent
reported last month. Stronger consumer and business spending
fueled the surge.
The data reassured investors that the U.S. economic
expansion could buoy the global economy and that recent declines
in oil prices were a boon for consumers. The data also boosted
oil prices by supporting expectations of greater demand for
crude.
The gains in U.S. shares pushed the Dow over 18,000 for the
first time in its history. The index rose as high as 18,069.22
and is up about 175 percent from a 12-year closing low hit on
March 9, 2009. The S&P's record close was its 51st such record
this year.
"The GDP data just further emboldened investor confidence to
buy stocks in the near term," said Michael Cuggino, president
and portfolio manager at Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds in
San Francisco.
Other data showed U.S. consumer sentiment jumped in December
to its highest level in nearly eight years on cheaper gasoline
and better job and wage prospects.
The data strengthened the U.S. dollar, which hit its highest
level against a basket of major currencies in over 8 years,
while the euro plumbed 28-month lows against the greenback.
The U.S. data combined with positive economic news from
Spain and Portugal to push European equities higher. A fall in
Greek stocks limited gains in European shares, however, on the
prospect of early elections that could put Greece's rescue
package at risk.
Weak sentiment in China, meanwhile, halted a four-day rally
in emerging market shares and resulted in a measure of worldwide
equity markets trading mostly flat.
MSCI's all-country world index was last down
just 0.05 percent at 419.93. Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300
index closed up 0.57 percent at 1,374.8.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 0.36
percent at 18,024.17. The S&P 500 closed up 0.17 percent
at 2,082.17. The Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.33
percent at 4,765.42.
U.S. safe-haven Treasury yields, which move inversely to
prices, jumped following the U.S. data and a tepid five-year
note auction. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were
last at 2.26 percent, from a yield of 2.16 percent late Monday.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a
basket of six currencies, was last up 0.39 percent at 90.121.
Brent crude settled up $1.58 at $61.69 a barrel.
U.S. crude settled up $1.86 at $57.12 per barrel.
Spot gold prices were last up 5 cents at $1,174.71 an
ounce.
