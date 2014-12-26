* Dow, S&P 500 hit record closing highs
* European, Latin American markets closed on Dec 26
* Oil and natural gas down on fears of supply glut
* Dollar hovers near multi-year highs
(Updates to close of U.S. stock and bond markets, adds analyst
comment)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 26 U.S. stocks pushed higher on
Friday, with the Dow and S&P 500 both closing at record highs,
while oil and natural gas fell on worries of a supply glut and
on mild U.S. weather.
The three major U.S. stock indexes notched their second
straight weekly advance. Eight of the S&P 500's 10 primary
sectors ended higher, and no sector ended more than 0.1 percent
lower. Trading was light, however.
Europe, Canada, Latin America and a number of Asian markets
were closed for a holiday the day after Christmas.
"This modest growth, modest inflation environment that we've
been in looks to me like it's going to continue, and that's
positive for stocks," said Scott Wren, senior equity strategist
at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis.
Oil prices slipped, pressured by a supply glut in top
consumer the United States. A Department of Energy report on
Wednesday showed crude inventories in the latest week rose to
their highest December level on record.
U.S. natural gas futures hit a more than two-year bottom
below $3 after the worst week since February as disappointing
weekly draws of the fuel raised worries about growing gas in
storage.
NYMEX's front-month gas hit a September 2012 low of
$2.9783 per million British thermal units before settling at
$3.007, about half a percent below the close on Wednesday. The
contract had traded as high as $4.53 per mmBtu on Nov. 26 due to
colder weather then across the United States before collapsing
as temperatures turned higher.
Brent crude settled down 79 cents at $59.45 a
barrel. U.S. crude settled down $1.11 at $54.73 a barrel.
Spot gold prices were up $21.09 at $1,194.39 an
ounce.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 0.13
percent at 18,053.71. The S&P 500 closed up 0.33 percent
at 2,088.77. The Nasdaq Composite closed up 0.7 percent
at 4,806.86.
The S&P posted its 52nd record close of the year, the most
since 1995, and the Dow notched its seventh straight daily gain,
its longest streak since March 2013.
MSCI's all-country world index was last up
0.22 percent at 421.33, boosted by the gains in U.S. shares.
In Japan, one of the few major markets open on Friday, the
Nikkei benchmark stock index closed up 0.1 percent in
quiet trade.
European, Hong Kong, Australian, Canadian and Latin American
stock markets were all closed for the day.
The U.S. dollar climbed to near a 7-1/2-year peak against
the yen and close to a 2-1/2-year high versus the euro
on the view that the U.S. economy is expanding enough for
the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates in mid-2015.
The greenback hovered at nearly nine-year highs against a
basket of major currencies; the dollar index was last up
or 0.06 percent at 90.022.
U.S. Treasury prices recovered slightly from an early week
selloff in light trading. Benchmark 10-year yields,
which move inversely to prices, were last at 2.25 percent, from
2.26 percent late Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Jessica Resnick-Ault,
Richard Leong, and Barani Krishnan in New York, and Thomas
Wilson in Tokyo; Editing by Leslie Adler)