* Greek shares drop as much as 11 pct before rebound
* Euro hits lowest in nearly 29 months versus U.S. dollar
* Oil at lowest since 2009; copper hits lowest since mid
2010
(Updates prices, adds quote, copper price)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Dec 29 Shares edged higher in major
markets on Monday despite a flight to safety triggered by a
sell-off in Greek bonds, while crude oil prices tumbled after a
short-lived bounce.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras failed to get enough
support for his presidential nominee and will call a national
election for Jan. 25. Stocks in Athens plunged as much as
11.3 percent before closing down 3.9 percent, while yields on
10-year Greek bonds touched their highest since
September 2013.
Greece's Syriza party, which could come out ahead in the
election, wants to wipe out a big part of the country's debt and
cancel the terms of a bailout from the European Union and
International Monetary Fund that Athens needs in order to pay
its bills.
"Greece is always worth paying attention to, but it's a
hiccup," said Mark Martiak, senior wealth strategist at Premier
Wealth/First Allied Securities in New York. "I don't see it as
anything that makes a difference in the overall market."
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 hit yet another intraday record
high, boosted by gains in consumer and bank stocks, among
others. Consumer discretionary names were among the day's
biggest gainers, with the sector up 0.6 percent.
"The nearer-term picture is, consumers are enjoying lower
gas prices; it's almost as if it is an alleviation of taxes,"
said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in
Bernardsville, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 3.12 points,
or 0.02 percent, at 18,056.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.84 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,092.61. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.20 points, or 0.05
percent, at 4,809.06.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
0.15 percent and an MSCI gauge of major equity markets
edged up 0.2 percent.
Oil prices continued to fall after earlier
rising on concern about Libyan output. Brent crude futures
fell 2.5 percent to $57.97 per barrel after hitting a
high of $60.43. U.S. crude lost 2 percent to $53.66 a barrel.
"Every time the market tries to pick itself up, it's just
another wave of selling," said Gene McGillian, senior analyst at
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. He said the market's
concerns about oversupply are not going away.
Hurt in part by the sharp decline in crude prices in the
past six months, Russia's economy shrank sharply in November.
The rouble resumed its slide on Monday, down 8.4 percent
to 58.45 per dollar.
Copper fell to its lowest level in four and a half
years on concerns about a strong dollar and a slowdown in top
consumer China. It was recently down 0.2 percent for the
session.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose on safety buying after the Greek
parliament vote, though trading was light as many investors are
away the week between the Christmas and New Year's holidays. The
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 11/32,
its yield at 2.2109 percent.
"That is one of the main reasons we are trading a bit better
here ... there is more of a 'risk off' feel, given the headlines
out of Greece," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe
Generale in New York.
The euro slipped 0.2 percent against the greenback at
$1.2154 after earlier hitting $1.2141, the lowest going
back to August 2, 2012.
Greece's failure to elect a new president, and the resulting
risk to its bailout program, "has largely been already reflected
in the market positioning," said Douglas Borthwick, managing
director at Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in New York.
The dollar strengthened against the yen at 120.70 but
lacked momentum to challenge a 7-1/2 year high of 121.84 hit
earlier this month.
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Karen Brettell, Sam
Forgione and Samantha Sunne; Editing by Dan Grebler)