* Greek shares drop as much as 11 pct before rebound
* Euro hits lowest in nearly 29 months versus U.S. dollar
* Oil falls further; copper hits lowest since mid 2010
(Updates to U.S. market close)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Dec 29 Shares edged higher in major
markets on Monday despite a flight to safety triggered by a
sell-off in Greek bonds, while crude oil prices tumbled after a
short-lived bounce.
The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 closed at a record high and the
euro touched the lowest in nearly 29 months against the U.S.
dollar.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras failed to get enough
support for his presidential nominee and will call a national
election for Jan. 25. Stocks in Athens plunged as much as
11.3 percent before closing down 3.9 percent, while yields on
10-year Greek bonds touched their highest since
September 2013.
Greece's Syriza party, which could come out ahead in the
election, wants to wipe out a big part of the country's debt and
cancel the terms of a bailout from the European Union and
International Monetary Fund that Athens needs in order to pay
its bills.
"Greece is always worth paying attention to, but it's a
hiccup," said Mark Martiak, senior wealth strategist at Premier
Wealth/First Allied Securities in New York. "I don't see it as
anything that makes a difference in the overall market."
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 was boosted by gains in consumer
stocks, among others. The consumer discretionary sector
rose 0.7 percent.
"The nearer-term picture is, consumers are enjoying lower
gas prices; it's almost as if it is an alleviation of taxes,"
said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in
Bernardsville, New Jersey.
At the market close, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 15.48 points, or 0.09 percent, to 18,038.23, the S&P
500 gained 1.8 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,090.57 and
the Nasdaq Composite added 0.05 point, or 0 percent, to
4,806.91.
An MSCI gauge of major equity markets edged
up 0.2 percent. European stocks edged up 0.2 percent.
Oil prices continued to fall after a brief tick
up earlier on concern about Libyan output. Brent crude futures
fell 2.4 percent to $58 per barrel after hitting a high
of $60.43. U.S. crude lost 1.9 percent to $53.72 a barrel.
"Every time the (oil) market tries to pick itself up, it's
just another wave of selling," said Gene McGillian, senior
analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. He said
the market's concerns about oversupply are not going away.
Hurt in part by the sharp decline in crude prices in the
past six months, Russia's economy shrank sharply in November.
The rouble resumed its slide on Monday, down as much as
9.7 percent versus the U.S. currency. It was recently down 9.4
percent at 59.01 per dollar.
Copper fell to its lowest level in four and a half
years on concerns about a strong dollar and a slowdown in top
consumer China. It was recently down 0.2 percent for the
session.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose on safety buying after the Greek
parliament vote, though trading was light as many investors are
away the week between the Christmas and New Year's holidays. The
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 12/32,
its yield at 2.2092 percent.
"That is one of the main reasons we are trading a bit better
here ... there is more of a 'risk off' feel, given the headlines
out of Greece," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe
Generale in New York.
The euro slipped 0.2 percent against the greenback at
$1.2152 after earlier hitting $1.2141, the lowest going
back to August 2, 2012.
"The dollar bull rally isn't over yet," said Kathy Lien,
managing director at BK Asset Management in New York.
The dollar strengthened against the yen at 120.70 but
lacked momentum to challenge a 7-1/2 year high of 121.84 hit
earlier this month.
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Chuck Mikolajczak,
Karen Brettell, Sam Forgione and Samantha Sunne; Editing by Dan
Grebler)