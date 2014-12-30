* Stocks down in Europe, Wall Street; euro near 2-1/2 year
low
* Oil near recent lows, copper ticks up
* Yen rallies, Nikkei drops
* Greek bond yields steady after angst over early poll
NEW YORK, Dec 30 A wave of risk aversion swept
through global markets on Tuesday, with light volume magnifying
moves, as end-of-year trades focused on worries about Greece's
future in the euro zone, pushing shares lower and lifting the
safe-haven yen, silver and gold.
Oil prices hit new 5-1/2 year lows , while
copper rose for the first session in five, a day after hitting a
4-1/2 year low.
The Greek government collapsed Monday, setting the stage for
elections in four weeks likely to be a referendum on painful
austerity policies.
Stocks on Wall Street were lower but just off the S&P 500's
latest record high hit Monday. The benchmark index is on track
to close a third-straight year of double-digit positive returns.
An MSCI gauge of stocks in major markets
fell 0.55 percent, weighed down by a 1.6 percent drop in Tokyo's
Nikkei for its final session of 2014. European shares
closed down 1 percent.
"Basically we just followed Europe, with Greece back into
the picture, but that is more of an excuse than anything else,"
said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.
"I really don't put too much into the decline today."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 74.81 points,
or 0.41 percent, to 17,963.42, the S&P 500 lost 10.73
points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,079.84 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 32.32 points, or 0.67 percent, to 4,774.59.
The thinly traded market, particularly in Europe, triggered
a "magnified reaction to headlines from Greece" according to
Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at Brown Brothers
Harriman Private Banking in New York.
Greece's 10-year bond yields, a proxy of the
government's borrowing costs, ticked lower after a sharp move
higher on Monday. The left-wing Syriza party, which could win a
snap election next month, has said it wants to abandon many
drastic spending cuts that are part of a European Union and
International Monetary Fund bailout program.
The weaker stocks helped push U.S. Treasuries prices higher,
with some lingering concern over Greece. The benchmark 10-year
U.S. Treasury note was up 6/32, the yield down to
2.188 percent.
"We're trading with equities at the moment," said Ira
Jersey, an interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New
York. But "a lot of times when you get these moves in very thin
volumes they reverse once you get some liquidity."
The euro held just above a 2-1/2 year low at $1.2155
as more lackluster bank lending data and fresh evidence of
deflation taking hold in Spain and Italy bolstered the case for
further monetary easing from the European Central Bank.
The yen gained slightly less than 1 percent against both the
dollar and euro as investors sought the
traditional safety of the Japanese currency.
Oil prices, another focus for world markets of late, pared
losses in volatile trading after earlier extending lows not seen
since May 2009. Brent was down 0.4 percent at $57.68
after having hit $56.74 earlier. U.S. crude edged up 0.3
percent to $53.78 a barrel.
The two main market movers today are oversupply from the
world's oil producers and a weaker U.S. dollar, said Brian
LaRose, a technical analyst with United-ICAP.
But a "significant catalyst" is needed to prompt buying, and
LaRose said that has been absent. "Until we see some sort of
technical evidence developing, then one has to be skeptical of
picking a bottom," he said.
Spot gold rose 1.7 percent while silver added
3.2 percent. Copper bounced from a 4-1/2 year low to gain 0.5
percent at $6,322 a ton.
