* Euro near 2-1/2 year low
* Oil near recent lows, copper ticks higher
* Greek bond yields steady after angst over early poll
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Dec 30 Investors backed away from
global equity markets on Tuesday, with light volume magnifying
moves, as worries about Greece's future in the euro zone pushed
shares lower and lifted safe havens such as gold and U.S.
government debt.
Oil prices fell to 5-1/2 year lows , while
copper rose for the first session in five, a day after dropping
to a 4-1/2 year low.
The Greek government collapsed Monday, setting the stage for
elections in four weeks that are likely to be a referendum on
painful austerity policies.
Wall Street ended lower, after the S&P 500's latest record
high on Monday. The benchmark index is on track to close a third
straight year of double-digit positive returns.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 55.16 points,
or 0.31 percent, to 17,983.07, the S&P 500 lost 10.22
points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,080.35 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 29.47 points, or 0.61 percent, to 4,777.44.
An MSCI gauge of stocks in major markets
fell 0.6 percent, weighed by a 1.6 percent drop in Tokyo's
Nikkei. European shares closed down 1 percent.
The thinly traded market, particularly in Europe, triggered
a "magnified reaction to headlines from Greece," according to
Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at Brown Brothers
Harriman Private Banking in New York.
The yield on Greece's 10-year bond ticked
lower after a sharp move higher on Monday. The left-wing Syriza
party, which could win a snap election next month, has said it
wants to abandon many drastic spending cuts that are part of a
European Union and International Monetary Fund bailout program.
Weaker stocks and concerns about Greece helped push U.S.
Treasuries prices higher. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
note was up 4/32, and its yield down to 2.191
percent.
The euro held just above a 2-1/2 year low at $1.2158
as more lackluster bank lending data and fresh evidence of
deflation taking hold in Spain and Italy bolstered the case for
further monetary easing by the European Central Bank.
The yen gained 0.9 percent against both the dollar
and euro as investors sought the traditional safety
of the Japanese currency.
Oil dropped in volatile trading, after rebounding somewhat
from lows last seen in May 2009. Brent was down 0.7
percent at $57.45 after falling to $56.74 earlier. U.S. crude
edged up 0.1 percent to $53.67 a barrel.
The two main crude market movers today were oversupply from
the world's oil producers and a weaker U.S. dollar, said Brian
LaRose, a technical analyst with United-ICAP.
A "significant catalyst" is needed to prompt buying, and
LaRose said that has been absent. "Until we see some sort of
technical evidence developing, then one has to be skeptical of
picking a bottom," he said.
Spot gold rose 1.3 percent while silver added
3.3 percent. Copper bounced from a 4-1/2 year low to
gain 0.6 percent at $6,325 a ton.
