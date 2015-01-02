* With ECB chief ready to act, euro brushes against $1.20
* Crude prices fall in volatile session
* Stocks pressured by weak manufacturing readings
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Jan 2 The euro fell on Friday,
continuing the slide that saw the currency finish out 2014 at a
29-month low against the U.S. dollar, on expectations that the
European Central Bank will soon embark on outright
money-printing.
Crude prices fell in a volatile session, while equities as
measured by a global index lost ground.
Wall Street's equity benchmark ended a choppy day barely
changed, with gains in energy and high-dividend stocks
offsetting declines in consumer-centered shares.
The S&P 500 on Wednesday closed out trading for 2014 with a
third consecutive year of double-digit percentage gains, though
it ended about 1 percent below its all-time closing high.
The euro threatened to dip below $1.20 for the first time
since June 2010 on Friday, hitting a low of $1.2002.
The divergence between European and U.S. monetary policy
dominated currency markets' thinking last year. Remarks by ECB
President Mario Draghi on Friday, in an interview with German
financial daily Handelsblatt, that the central bank was less
likely to preserve price stability than it was six months ago
added to expectations that the ECB will step in soon.
"Markets and commentators have been talking about this for
ages, but to hear it from the horse's mouth has had a clear
effect on the euro," said David Rodriguez, a quantitative
strategist at DailyFX.com, a unit of retail FX broker FXCM in
New York.
The ECB, which targets inflation at just below 2 percent, is
to hold its next policy meeting on Jan. 22.
The greenback's broad strengthening included a rise against
the yen, to 120.74 yen. The dollar index hit
91.131, the highest level since March 2006.
Business surveys showed the global economy ended 2014 in a
fragile state as factories struggled to maintain growth across
Europe and Asia, adding to pressure on central banks to
implement more stimulus. In the United States, the pace of
manufacturing growth slowed more than expected in December.
The weak data weighed on equity indexes, including on Wall
Street where the S&P 500 hit a two-week low before closing flat.
"We are left with enough reason to suspect we continue to be
in a different place and have different experiences than our
major trading partners, but it is certainly not likely to
demonstrate we are accelerating off of what had been a strong
third and fourth quarter," said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio
manager for private client reserve at U.S. Bank in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 9.92 points, or
0.06 percent, to 17,832.99, the S&P 500 lost 0.7 points,
or 0.03 percent, to 2,058.2, and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 9.24 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,726.81.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.4 percent. An MSCI gauge of major equity markets worldwide
fell 0.3 percent.
Treasuries prices rose on the U.S. data, with benchmark
10-year notes last up 17/32 in price to yield 2.114
percent, near the lowest level in two weeks. Thirty-year bonds
gained 1-7/32 in price to yield 2.691 percent.
Yields on government bonds issued by the euro zone's heavily
indebted southern member states, which the ECB would likely buy
in a quantitative easing program, fell on Friday after Draghi
said the risk of the ECB falling short of its mandate on
inflation targeting had risen compared with six months ago.
Oil prices remained under pressure after tumbling in the
second half of 2014. U.S. crude futures fell 1.4 percent
to $52.55 a barrel, while Brent was off 1.8 percent at $56.31
.
U.S. crude rose as much as 3.5 percent during the session
and fell as much as 2.3 percent.
The combination of the supply glut and the strong dollar has
been a "double whammy" for crude oil prices, said Walter
Zimmerman, chief technical analyst at United-ICAP.
"This is a long-term cyclical downtrend," Zimmerman said.
"It's going to take a while for prices to fall low enough to cut
off that excess production."
Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,187.46 an ounce,
after touching its lowest level in a month.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Samantha Sunne, Sam
Forgione and Karen Brettell; Editing by Dan Grebler and Leslie
Adler)