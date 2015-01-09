* Lack of wage growth in U.S. jobs data mars strong report
* Euro zone bond yields hover just above record lows
* Oil dips anew, settling just above $50 a barrel
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Jan 9 The dollar eased on Friday after
a U.S. labor market report suggested a go-slow approach to
raising interest rates, while global equity markets fell on more
weak data from Europe, adding to worries about tepid growth
around the world.
Crude oil slipped under $50 a barrel as Brent, the global
benchmark, posted a seventh straight weekly loss. Gold rose and
notched its first weekly gain in four weeks as political
uncertainty in Greece boosted demand for safe-haven assets.
Also weighing on investors was a Reuters report that raised
concerns that prospective European Central Bank bond-buying may
fall short of the unlimited money-printing program investors
have expected.
"The news out of the ECB this morning, this leaking out
about what the program may look like, people are disappointed
because they don't think it is big enough, so that is causing
some pullback," said Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE floor
division at O'Neil Securities in New York.
Investors are still concerned about the impact of lower oil
prices and how that might expose certain trades in the financial
markets, said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO
Private Bank in Chicago.
"Somebody's going to cry 'uncle,' we just don't know who it
is yet," he said.
Data from Germany highlighted weakness in the euro zone,
which is still struggling to emerge from the region's
long-simmering economic crisis. German exports fell sharply in
November and industrial output also declined.
U.S. job growth increased briskly in December and the
jobless rate dropped to a 6-1/2-year low. But wages slipped from
November, buttressing the case for the Federal Reserve not to
rush to raise interest rates.
The 5-cent drop in average hourly earnings, which nearly
erased gains seen in November, took some shine off an otherwise
mostly upbeat labor report, economists said.
Markets are caught between stock and bond investors
over-reacting to economic data and global events, pushing U.S.
equities to new highs and bond yields to record lows, said David
Kelly, chief global strategist for JPMorgan Funds in New York.
"The only thing that is more bizarre than a lack of wage
growth right now is the fact that, in an economy that is growing
as rapidly as this one, is that you can have a 2 percent
Treasury. That makes no sense at all," Kelly said.
The dollar traded at 118.56 yen, a loss of 0.91
percent on the EBS trading platform. The euro rose 0.43
percent to $1.1843.
MSCI's all-country world stock index, a
measure of equity markets in 45 countries, fell 0.47 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
regional companies closed down 1.45 percent at 1,348.58.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average
closed down 170.5 points, or 0.95 percent, at 17,737.37. The S&P
500 fell 17.33 points, or 0.84 percent, to 2,044.81, and
the Nasdaq Composite lost 32.12 points, or 0.68 percent,
to 4,704.07.
For the week, both the Dow and Nasdaq fell 0.5 percent,
while the S&P slipped 0.6 percent.
Brent settled down 85 cents at $50.11 a barrel,
after earlier falling as low as $48.90.
U.S. crude settled down 43 cents at $48.36 a barrel.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on the view that rates are on
hold. Perceived odds on the Fed raising rates by September fell
to 52 percent, according to CME Fed watch, which tracks futures
contracts. That was down from 60 percent before the jobs data.
The benchmark 10-year note traded up 16/32 in
price to yield 1.9605 percent, according to Reuters data.
Government bond yields in the euro zone were just above
record lows. About a quarter of the euro zone bond market now
yields less than 10 basis points, while German bonds with
maturities of up to five years are yielding zero or less.
Yields on 10-year Bunds, which set the
standard for the bloc's borrowing costs, fell to 0.488 percent.
U.S. gold futures for February delivery rose 0.6
percent to settle at $1,216.10 an ounce.
Copper prices slipped to 4-1/2-year lows on concerns about
oversupply after inventories climbed and worries about global
growth, especially in top metals consumer China.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Chuck
Mikolajczak in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler, Nick Zieminski
and Leslie Adler)