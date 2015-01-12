* Oil starts new week with more losses, gold bounces
* Dollar recovers in Europe after falling on weak U.S. wages
* Stocks lower after last week's sharp swings
(Updates to midday U.S. trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Jan 12 Stock markets around the world
mostly fell on Monday as oil prices showed no sign of escaping
their downward spiral, prompting further losses in the
beleaguered energy sector.
Losses were broad in the U.S. equity market, with eight of
the 10 primary S&P 500 sectors down. Energy was by far the
weakest group, off 2.3 percent, with the sector down
more than 25 percent from a high reached in July.
U.S. crude futures slumped 4.2 percent to $46.32, the
lowest level since 2009, while Brent crude lost 5.25
percent as Goldman Sachs slashed its short-term price forecasts
and Gulf producers showed no signs of curbing output.
Wall Street opened with slight gains, suggesting a rebound
from a two-week decline that took the S&P 500 back into negative
territory for the year. But the weight of the energy drag
overtook any optimism about the upcoming earnings season.
"Since the beginning of the precipitous sell-off in the
commodity price, we have seen very few days where you would have
a 3 percent move in crude and see stock prices hold onto gains,"
said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities
in New York.
"Investors have a lot of other things to think about... but
in reality, we are either going to focus on energy prices or
earnings will kick in and they will shift their focus to
fundamentals."
S&P 500 earnings are seen rising 4 percent in the fourth
quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data, sharply under the
11.1 percent growth rate forecast on Oct. 1. Energy profits are
seen dropping by more than 20 percent.
While few companies have reported thus far, Tiffany & Co
cut its full-year forecast after holiday sales fell from
the prior year. The stock plunged 12 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 89.71
points, or 0.51 percent, at 17,647.66. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 15.28 points, or 0.75 percent, at
2,029.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 37.40
points, or 0.80 percent, at 4,666.67.
The MSCI International ACWI Price Index fell
0.4 percent. European shares were volatile, moving
between losses of 0.4 percent and gains of 1.1 percent. They
last traded up 0.6 percent.
The U.S. dollar index rose 0.1 percent against a
basket of currencies, while the euro was little changed
at $1.1838. The yen rose 0.1 percent against the dollar.
Gold prices rose 0.3 percent while silver
dipped 0.3 percent. Copper lost 1.2 percent in its
fourth straight daily decline.
In the bond market, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
traded up 9/32 in price to yield 1.9362 percent.
Spanish and Italian 10-year yields slipped after Italy's central
bank chief said on Sunday the risk of deflation in the euro zone
should not be underestimated. He said the best way to tackle the
problem was to buy government bonds.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Dan Grebler)