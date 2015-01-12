* Oil starts week with more losses, gold bounces
* Stocks lower after last week's sharp swings
* Investors await earnings, Tiffany's slumps
(Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Jan 12 Stock markets around the world
mostly fell on Monday as oil prices showed no sign of breaking
their prolonged downward spiral, prompting further losses in
beleaguered energy shares.
Losses were broad in the U.S. equity market, with eight of
the 10 primary S&P 500 sectors down. Energy was by far
the weakest group, off 2.7 percent. The sector is now down more
than 25 percent from a high reached in July.
U.S. crude futures slumped 4.1 percent to $46.39 per
barrel, the lowest level since 2009, while Brent crude
lost 4.9 percent as Goldman Sachs slashed its short-term price
forecasts and Gulf producers showed no signs of curbing output.
Wall Street opened slightly higher, suggesting a rebound
from a two-week decline that had taken the S&P 500 into negative
territory for the year. But the weight of the energy drag
overtook any optimism about the upcoming earnings season.
"Since the beginning of the precipitous sell-off in the
commodity price, we have seen very few days where you would have
a 3 percent move in crude and see stock prices hold onto gains,"
said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities
in New York.
"Investors have a lot of other things to think about, ...
but in reality we are either going to focus on energy prices or
earnings will kick in and they will shift their focus to
fundamentals."
S&P 500 earnings are forecast to have risen 4 percent in the
fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data, sharply under
the 11.1 percent growth rate forecast on Oct. 1. Energy profits
are seen dropping by more than 20 percent.
The fourth-quarter earnings season is to kick off on Monday
with results from Alcoa.
Tiffany & Co on Monday cut its full-year forecast,
citing a decline in holiday sales from the prior year. The stock
plunged 14 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 90.81 points,
or 0.51 percent, to 17,646.56, the S&P 500 lost 15.44
points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,029.37, and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 36.22 points, or 0.77 percent, to 4,667.84.
The MSCI International ACWI Price Index fell
0.3 percent. European shares closed up 0.6 percent,
after a volatile session bracketed by losses of 0.4 percent and
gains of 1.1 percent.
The U.S. dollar index was little changed against a
basket of currencies, while the euro was little changed
at $1.1836. The yen rose 0.1 percent against the dollar.
Gold prices rose 0.8 percent while silver rose
0.2 percent. Copper lost 1 percent in its fourth
straight daily decline.
In the bond market, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
traded up 16/32 in price to yield 1.9138 percent.
Spanish and Italian 10-year yields slipped after Italy's central
bank chief said on Sunday the risk of deflation in the euro zone
should not be underestimated. He said the best way to tackle the
problem was to buy government bonds.
(Editing by Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler)