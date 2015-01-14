* World Bank cuts growth forecasts, deflation fears grow
* S&P down for 4th day, 10-year Treasury yield at lost since
May 2013
* Safe-haven Japanese yen gains ground against dollar
(Updates to the open of U.S. trading, changes byline and
dateline, previously LONDON)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Jan 14 Stock markets around the world
slumped on Wednesday after the World Bank cut its growth
forecasts for 2015 and 2016, fuelling fears that the benefits of
cheaper oil may be offset by anemic economies and the threat of
deflation.
While oil prices rebounded after an extended decline, bond
yields and copper prices fell as investors sought safety in
government debt and gold. The U.S. dollar fell 0.3
percent against a basket of currencies, and dropped 1.2 percent
against the yen.
The S&P 500 is on track for its fourth straight daily
decline, while the CBOE Volatility index is up about 15
percent so far this year. In a cautious signal for the
fourth-quarter earnings season, JPMorgan Chase & Co
reported earnings that missed expectations, sending shares down
3.9 percent to $56.15.
Also adding to the day's caution was a read on December U.S.
retail sales. Sales fell 0.9 percent, a much bigger decline than
had been anticipated, raising concerns that the drop in gas
prices was not translating to more consumer spending elsewhere.
"Lower growth was on everyone's mind, but to see the World
Bank come out like this really put people on edge, as did the
retail sales, which I found more surprising than anything," said
Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth
in New York. "I would've expected a slight improvement, if
anything, given the drop in gas prices."
The day's losses were widespread. The MSCI International
ACWI Price Index fell 0.6 percent while shares
in Japan lost 1.7 percent.
European shares fell 1 percent, though earlier fell
nearly twice that amount. Nerves there were soothed somewhat
after a top adviser to the European Union's highest court
advised judges to approve a bond-buying plan by the European
Central Bank aimed at boosting the struggling euro-zone economy.
The perceived removal of a potential legal roadblock helped
push the euro below its 1999 launch rate against the dollar for
the first time in more than nine years.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 189.68 points,
or 1.08 percent, to 17,424, the S&P 500 lost 17.38
points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,005.65 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 27.03 points, or 0.58 percent, to 4,634.47.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note traded
down 17/32 in price to yield 1.8313 percent, the lowest yield
since May 2013. German Bund yields fell close to a
record low of 0.4 percent.
Copper prices fell 4.6 percent in their sixth
straight daily decline, dropping to their lowest in more than
half a decade, while silver was off 0.2 percent. Gold
rose 0.6 percent.
U.S. crude futures rose 1.3 percent but remained down
3.8 percent for the week, on track for their eighth straight
weekly decline. Brent crude rose 0.8 percent.
