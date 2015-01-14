* World Bank cuts growth forecasts, deflation fears grow
* Copper prices slump 5.9 pct to more than 5-year low
* S&P down for 4th day, 10-year yield at lowest since May
2013
* Safe-haven Japanese yen gains ground against dollar
(Updates to midday U.S. trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Jan 14 Securities around the world
fell on Wednesday after the World Bank cut its economic growth
forecasts for 2015 and 2016, with stocks lower across regions
and copper suffering its biggest one-day drop in more than three
years.
The outlook fueled fears that the benefits of cheaper oil
may be offset by anemic economies and the threat of deflation,
sending investors to seek safety in government debt and gold,
while the U.S. dollar slumped against the yen.
The S&P 500 is on track for its fourth straight daily
decline, while the CBOE Volatility index is up about 15
percent so far this year.
Adding to the cautious tone in the United States, JPMorgan
Chase & Co reported earnings that missed expectations,
sending its shares down 3.9 percent to $56.15.
JPMorgan, a Dow component, was one of the first bellwethers to
report quarterly results, casting a pall on the nascent earnings
season.
Separately, government data on December U.S. retail sales
came in much weaker than expected, with sales down 0.9 percent.
"Lower growth was on everyone's mind, but to see the World
Bank come out like this really put people on edge, as did the
retail sales, which I found more surprising than anything," said
Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth
in New York. "I would've expected a slight improvement, if
anything, given the drop in gas prices."
The day's losses were widespread. The MSCI International
ACWI Price Index fell 1 percent while shares in
Japan lost 1.7 percent.
European shares fell 1.6 percent, as mining shares
slumped with the slide in copper prices and oil shares fell
alongside lower crude prices.
Nerves were soothed somewhat after a top adviser to the
European Union's highest court told judges that a bond-buying
plan by the European Central Bank aimed at boosting the
struggling euro-zone economy did not break EU law.
The adviser's opinion, which provided crucial backing to the
ECB, helped push the euro below its 1999 launch rate against the
dollar for the first time in more than nine years.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 253.09 points,
or 1.44 percent, to 17,360.59, the S&P 500 lost 22.38
points, or 1.11 percent, to 2,000.65, and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 38.41 points, or 0.82 percent, to 4,623.08.
Prices of copper, a key industrial metal, fell 5.9
percent to the lowest level in more than half a decade. It was
the biggest one-day drop since 2011. Silver was off 0.6
percent. Gold rose 0.6 percent.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note traded
up 23/32 in price to yield 1.8092 percent, the lowest since May
2013. German Bund yields fell close to a record
low of 0.4 percent.
U.S. crude futures rose 0.6 percent but remained down
4.5 percent for the week, on track for their eighth straight
weekly decline. Brent crude fell 0.6 percent.
