* World Bank cuts growth forecasts, deflation fears grow
* Copper prices slump to more than 5-year low
* S&P down for 4th day, 10-year yield at lowest since May
2013
* Oil sees sharp late-day rally ahead of options expiration
(Updates to close of U.S. trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Jan 14 Securities around the world
fell on Wednesday after the World Bank cut its economic growth
forecasts for 2015 and 2016, with stocks down across regions and
copper suffering its biggest one-day drop in more than three
years.
The outlook fueled fears that the benefits of cheaper oil
may be offset by anemic economies and the threat of deflation,
sending investors to seek safety in government debt, while the
U.S. dollar slumped against the yen.
The S&P 500 fell for a fourth straight day, while the CBOE
Volatility index extended its year-to-date advance to
13.6 percent.
Adding to the cautious tone in the United States, JPMorgan
Chase & Co reported earnings that missed expectations,
sending its shares down 3.5 percent to $56.81.
The financial giant, a Dow component, was one of the first
bellwethers to report quarterly results, casting a pall on the
nascent earnings season.
Separately, government data on December U.S. retail sales
came in much weaker than expected, with sales down 0.9 percent.
"Lower growth was on everyone's mind, but to see the World
Bank come out like this really put people on edge, as did the
retail sales, which I found more surprising than anything," said
Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth
in New York. "I would've expected a slight improvement, if
anything, given the drop in gas prices."
The day's losses were widespread but especially dramatic for
copper, a key industrial metal, which fell 6 percent to
the lowest level in more than half a decade as the World Bank
outlook triggered fears about global growth. It was the biggest
one-day drop since 2011, and its sixth straight daily decline.
Silver was off 1.2 percent. Gold dipped 0.1
percent.
In the equity space, the MSCI International ACWI Price Index
fell 0.7 percent while shares in Japan
lost 1.7 percent.
European shares fell 1.6 percent but ended off
their lows after a top adviser to the European Union's highest
court told judges that a bond-buying plan by the European
Central Bank aimed at boosting the struggling euro-zone economy
did not break EU law, providing crucial backing to the ECB.
The comments pushed the euro below its 1999
launch rate against the dollar for the first time in more than
nine years.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 186.85 points,
or 1.06 percent, to 17,426.83, the S&P 500 lost 11.74
points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,011.29 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 22.18 points, or 0.48 percent, to 4,639.32.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note traded
up 12/32 in price to yield 1.8484 percent, after the yield
earlier hit its lowest level since May 2013.
The U.S. dollar index fell 0.25 percent against a
basket of currencies. The yen rose 0.6 percent against
the greenback.
Oil dramatically broke with its recent downtrend, with U.S.
crude futures surging 5.7 percent - the strongest daily
gain in more than two years on short covering ahead of options
expiration. Brent crude rose 4.5 percent.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Leslie Adler)