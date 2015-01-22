(Adds Wall St price climb, late prices)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Jan 22 Wall Street jumped and European
shares climbed to a seven-year high on Thursday as world markets
cheered a European Central Bank stimulus program worth more than
one trillion euros, while the euro slipped to an 11-year low.
Investors readying for a rise in global liquidity initially
lifted U.S. Treasuries, whose relatively rich yields grew more
attractive with prospects of lower euro zone bond yields, before
they turned lower at midsession.
"It's likely to impact yields everywhere," said Aaron Kohli,
an interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York. "When
you put this much stimulus into the markets, it's going to go
other places that you hadn't intended, and one of those places
is going to be U.S. debt."
The ECB's quantitative easing program of buying euro zone
government bonds, along with its existing schemes, will pump 60
billion euros a month into the euro zone economy. It is set to
run from this March until September next year.
ECB President Mario Draghi made clear the plan could be
extended if the bank felt that was necessary.
Europe's pan-regional FTSEurofirst index ended up
1.6 percent, as Scandinavia and eastern European markets rose in
tandem. London's top stock index added 1 percent and
touched a four-month peak in a sixth straight winning session.
Robust U.S. economic data added to gains on Wall Street,
where the Dow Jones industrial average was up 279.24
points, or 1.59 percent, to 17,833.52, the S&P 500 ahead
31.85 points, or 1.57 percent, to 2,063.97 and the Nasdaq
Composite had added 84.02 points, or 1.8 percent, to
4,751.44
As the euro slumped to a nadir of $1.1363 last touched in
September 2003, an index that measures the dollar against six of
the world's main currencies rose 1.4 percent. The euro
was last at $1.1368. The dollar slipped against the yen
.
Denmark's crown tumbled against the euro after
the country's central bank cut its key rate to a record low
-0.35 percent from -0.20 percent.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
yielding 1.88 percent after falling as low as 1.81 percent, down
from 1.94 percent before the ECB's announcement. Thirty-year
bonds were off 10/32 and yielded 2.452 percent,
after going as low as 2.40 percent, down from 2.54 percent
before the announcement.
German 10-year government bond yields hit record
lows of 0.377 percent as European government borrowing rates
plummeted.
Oil and gold prices bounced around as hopes the ECB's
action would boost growth contended with the threat of a
stronger dollar, which would put pressure on products priced in
dollars.
Brent and U.S. crude futures gave up earlier gains to fall
to $48.86 and $46.59 per barrel. Gold was
up nearly 1 percent to $1,305.30 an ounce.
