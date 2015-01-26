* Syriza wins Greek election, promises to end austerity
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 26 The euro rebounded from two
days of sharp losses on Monday even after an anti-bailout party
was victorious in Greek elections, while global stock indexes
edged up on confidence in the European Central Bank's new
money-printing program.
The electoral results spurred concern over new instability
in the euro zone, although the possibility of Greece leaving the
bloc was considered remote.
Stocks continued their ECB-driven rally, and energy company
share gains helped U.S. stocks to end higher.
The ECB announced a massive bond-buying plan last Thursday
meant to buoy the flagging euro zone economy, where inflation
has turned negative.
"There was a lot of trepidation in the market going into the
Greek election ... but by this morning the Syriza win was priced
into the market already," said Robert Francello, head of equity
trading for Apex Capital in San Francisco.
MSCI's global share index rose 0.2 percent,
while an index of European shares ended up 0.6 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
6.1 points, or 0.03 percent, to 17,678.7, the S&P 500
gained 5.27 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,057.09 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 13.88 points, or 0.29 percent, to
4,771.76.
A blizzard bearing down on New York emptied Wall Street
offices on Monday. But stock exchanges, including the New York
Stock Exchange, were expected to be open for normal operating
hours on Tuesday.
Energy stocks rose after Abdulla al-Badri, OPEC's
secretary-general, told Reuters on Monday that oil prices may
have reached a floor and could move higher very soon. The S&P
energy index was up 1.4 percent.
Athens' main index fell, however, and Greek bond yields
rose. Ten-year yields rose to more than 9
percent, while the main stock index fell 3.2 percent.
Following the outcome of Sunday's vote, the euro hit its
lowest against the U.S. dollar since September 2003 at $1.1098
in Asian trading, according to the EBS trading platform
.
In late New York trade, the euro was up 0.52 percent
at $1.1262, just off its high for the day of $1.1295.
"Everything that was priced in for euro negative has
happened," said John Doyle, director of markets at Washington,
D.C.-based Tempus Inc.
Syriza's demands for a debt restructuring have raised the
prospect of a stand-off between Athens and other European
leaders that might lead to a "Grexit," although financial
markets were treating that as a marginal risk on Monday.
Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras promised Greeks on Sunday that
the five years of austerity imposed under bailout programs worth
240 billion euros from the European Union and the International
Monetary Fund were over. He later struck a deal
with the right-wing, anti-bailout Independent Greeks party to
form a government.
In the U.S. Treasuries market, debt prices slipped ahead of
$90 billion of fixed-rate supply and a Federal Reserve meeting
later this week. Yields on benchmark 10-year notes
held steady near 1.82 percent, around their closing level on
Friday.
Oil prices closed lower after an up-and-down session. Brent
fell 1.3 percent to $48.16. U.S. crude lost
almost 1 percent, settling at $45.15, the lowest settlement
price for the existing front-month contract.
