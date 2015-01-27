* U.S. stocks fall sharply as earnings disappoint
* Dollar falls as U.S. durable goods data weaker than
expected
* Cost of insuring Russian debt rises after rating cut
(Updates prices, adds European stocks close, adds details)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Global stock indexes fell on
Tuesday following disappointing U.S. corporate earnings results
and an unexpected decline in U.S. durable goods orders, while
the dollar also retreated.
All three major U.S. stock indexes were down more than 1
percent in midday trading.
Shares of Microsoft, down 9.1 percent, and
Caterpillar, down nearly 8 percent, were among the
biggest drags on U.S. stocks. Microsoft's results showed the
main engine of its historic earnings power, selling Windows and
Office software to big businesses, is waning. Caterpillar's
quarterly profit came in below analysts' expectations and the
company warned that lower oil prices will hurt 2015 results.
The dollar fell following release of the durable goods data
and on speculation the Federal Reserve might hold off on raising
interest rates longer than currently expected. The U.S. central
bank is due to release a policy statement on Wednesday.
"U.S. equities could come under pressure as investors
ratchet down their growth estimates for the U.S. economy," said
Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"There was just too much hype about the U.S. economy having
risen into a new and higher growth channel. We're still
stumbling along."
U.S. Commerce Department data showed non-defense capital
goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for
business spending plans, unexpectedly fell last month. A
separate report, however, showed U.S. consumer confidence rose
to its highest since 2007 in January.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 345.05 points, or 1.95 percent, to 17,333.65, the S&P 500
lost 28.86 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,028.23 and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 84.08 points, or 1.76 percent,
to 4,687.69.
A snowstorm in the U.S. Northeast kept many investment banks
and fund managers on skeleton staff, though the main exchanges
were open.
MSCI's global share index was down 0.4
percent while an index of European shares closed down
0.8 percent.
The euro rose 1 percent to $1.1345, off the session
high $1.14230. That pulls it further away from Monday's 11-year
low of $1.1098 hit after voters in Greece elected an
anti-bailout government.
Investors widely expect the Fed to acknowledge the uncertain
global outlook and stick to its promise to be patient on
tightening monetary policy. However its timetable remains for
higher rates by mid-year, a trajectory that presages further
broad-based gains for the dollar.
The cost of insuring exposure to Russia's debt rose after
Standard & Poor's cut Russia's sovereign credit rating to "junk"
late on Monday, citing weakened economic growth prospects and
Western sanctions over Ukraine.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose, with 30-year yields touching
record lows after the U.S. economic data. Thirty-year bonds
were last up 1-7/32 in price to yield 2.3356
percent. Earlier the yield hit a record low of 2.328 percent.
In commodity markets, oil rose as a weaker dollar propped up
commodities priced in the currency. Brent was up $1.05
at $49.21 barrel, while U.S. crude rose $1.06 to $46.21.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York; and Lionel
Laurent, John Geddie, Francesco Canepa, Jemima Kelly and Karin
Strohecker; Editing by Janet Lawrence, Dan Grebler and James
Dalgleish)