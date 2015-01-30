* U.S. oil surges 8 pct on drop in oil rig count
* U.S. stocks lower; MSCI world index also down
* Russian central bank unexpectedly cuts rates
* Fourth-quarter U.S. GDP growth slows to 2.6 percent pace
(Updates with crude oil settlements)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Oil prices surged on Friday
following the sharpest weekly drop in U.S. oil rig count in
nearly 30 years, while the dollar index was on track to end
January with gains of about 5 percent.
U.S. stocks cut losses as energy shares followed oil prices
higher. U.S. crude rose 8.3 percent to settle at $48.24 a
barrel, while Brent crude jumped 7.9 percent to settle at
$52.99. The S&P 500 energy was up 0.8 percent.
European stocks ended lower, but registered their biggest
monthly gain in three years, while major U.S. stock indexes were
on track for a second straight monthly decline.
The dollar index, bolstered by expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will be the first major central bank to raise
interest rates, also was poised to end January with its longest
run of gains since the greenback was floated in 1971. It was up
0.02 percent on Friday.
Weighing on stocks, U.S. gross domestic product expanded at
a 2.6 percent annual pace after the third quarter's spectacular
5 percent rate, the Commerce Department said in its first
snapshot of fourth-quarter GDP.
The headline number was "well below consensus expectations
and that is definitely one of the data points that many bulls
were looking for to justify staying bullish," said Peter Kenny,
chief market strategist at Clearpool Group in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 111.68 points,
or 0.64 percent, to 17,305.17, the S&P 500 lost 11.44
points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,009.81 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 14.64 points, or 0.31 percent, to 4,668.77.
Adding to concerns for stock investors, Greece's finance
minister said the government would not cooperate with the
European Union and International Monetary Fund mission
bankrolling the country and would not seek an extension to the
bailout program.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended down 0.6 percent, but rose 7.2 percent in January, its
biggest monthly gain in three years.
The MSCI all-country world index declined
0.6 percent.
European shares have been lifted recently by expectations
that a bond-buying program by the European Central Bank will
help the region's economic recovery. U.S. stocks have been hit
by falling oil prices and concern about weak overseas demand.
U.S. Treasury debt prices jumped, with long-term yields
hitting record lows after the slower-than-anticipated economic
growth, which encouraged speculation the Fed will delay interest
rate hikes.
Friday's gains added to a strong Treasuries rally that has
the 30-year Treasury on track for total returns in
January of more than 10 percent.
Russia surprised markets by cutting interest rates as fears
of a Russian recession mount following a plunge in global oil
prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
The move pressured the rouble, which skidded as much
as 4 percent against the dollar, and bolstered expectations that
Turkey will cut rates again next week, sending the lira
to a new record low.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by
Janet Lawrence, Susan Fenton, Meredith Mazzilli, and Chizu
Nomiyama)