* U.S. stocks up as oil rebounds
* Italy, Spain fall on Greece concerns, austerity issues
* Euro zone data shows slight growth in January
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Global equity markets advanced
modestly in mixed trade on Monday as disappointing data held
U.S. stocks in check, while a rebound in oil prices lent some
support.
U.S. economic data showed consumer spending fell and
construction spending rose less than expected in December, while
an industry report pointed to slowing in the manufacturing
sector in January.
Crude oil prices rose to build on a rally in the prior
session, but gains were capped by expectations of more supply.
U.S. crude settled up 2.76 percent at $49.57 a barrel while
Brent settled up 3.32 percent at $54.75.
"A few disappointing economic numbers; oil prices I think
have started to find a bit of a bottom - that's a plus going
forward - and we are starting to look at the earnings reports
seeing some negative impact from the stronger dollar," said
Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook
Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
"It's too hard to find a direction right now."
The S&P 500 is still down more than 4 percent from
its record high set on Dec. 29, pulled lower by a lackluster
earnings season and data showing a U.S. economy growing at a
slower pace than investors had been anticipating.
Stocks in Europe were mixed, with declines in Spanish and
Italian shares as Greece seeks to end its existing debt deal and
data pointed to weak January growth in euro zone factory
activity. Spain and Italy have seen a rise in popularity of
anti-austerity parties.
On Saturday, tens of thousands marched in Madrid in the
biggest show of support yet for Spanish anti-austerity party
Podemos, whose policies have drawn comparisons with the Syriza
party that now governs Greece.
Greece's leftist government began its drive to persuade a
skeptical Europe to accept a new debt agreement. Finance
Minister Yanis Varoufakis met his British counterpart George
Osborne on Monday.
MSCI's all-country world stock index, a
measure of stock performance in 45 countries, rose 0.5 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed up 0.2 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 51.89 points,
or 0.30 percent, at 17,216.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 9.41 points, or 0.47 percent, at 2,004.40. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.14 points, or 0.09
percent, at 4,639.38.
The dollar weakened in the wake of the data, with the U.S.
dollar index last off 0.3 percent. The benchmark 10-year
U.S. Treasury note was up 3/32, the yield at 1.6692
percent.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Dan Grebler)