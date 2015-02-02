* U.S. stocks up as oil rebounds
* Italy, Spain fall on Greece concerns, austerity issues
* Euro zone data shows slight growth in January
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Global equity markets rose
sharply in choppy trade on Monday on a late rally fueled by
hopes for a deal on Greek debt, with a rebound in oil prices
also helping to lift U.S. stocks.
Markets rallied in the last hour of trading after new Greek
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis told the Financial Times
Greece has proposed ending a standoff with its international
creditors by swapping its outstanding debt for new growth-linked
bonds. A source told Reuters the plan has not yet been discussed
with the European Central Bank or EU officials.
Crude oil prices rose, building on a rally in the prior
session as some investors bet a seven-month drop in the
commodity may be nearing an end. U.S. crude settled up 2.76
percent at $49.57 a barrel while Brent settled up 3.32 percent
at $54.75.
"Markets are finding some comfort in the fact there is a
dialogue that has the potential to lead to something other than
a Grexit, that is a constructive narrative for equity markets,
not just in the U.S. but globally," said Peter Kenny, chief
market strategist at Clearpool Group in New York.
"That coupled with the rebound in crude has helped take the
attention away from those two drivers of risk aversion."
Trading was choppy for much of the session after U.S.
economic data showed consumer spending fell and construction
spending rose less than expected in December, while an industry
report pointed to slowing in the manufacturing sector in
January.
The S&P 500 is still down more than 3 percent from
its record high set on Dec. 29, pulled lower by a lackluster
earnings season and data showing a U.S. economy growing at a
slower pace than investors had been anticipating.
Stocks in Europe were mixed, with declines in Spanish and
Italian shares as Greece seeks to end its existing debt deal and
data pointed to weak January growth in euro zone factory
activity. Spain and Italy have seen a rise in popularity of
anti-austerity parties.
On Saturday, tens of thousands marched in Madrid in the
biggest show of support yet for Spanish anti-austerity party
Podemos, whose policies have drawn comparisons with the Syriza
party that now governs Greece.
Greece's leftist government began its drive to persuade a
skeptical Europe to accept a new debt agreement. The finance
minister and new Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras are touring
European capitals in a diplomatic offensive to replace Greece's
bailout accord.
MSCI's all-country world stock index, a
measure of stock performance in 45 countries, rose 0.9 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed up 0.2 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 196.09 points,
or 1.14 percent, to 17,361.04, the S&P 500 gained 25.86
points, or 1.3 percent, to 2,020.85 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 41.45 points, or 0.89 percent, to 4,676.69.
The dollar weakened in the wake of the economic data, with
the U.S. dollar index last off 0.3 percent. The benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 4/32, the yield at
1.6676 percent.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Dan Grebler)